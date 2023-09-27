Yoga Therapy provides excellent physical and mental benefits in diabetes management.

Ras Al Khaimah, UAE: RAK Hospital, in its unwavering commitment to educate and guide participants of the transformative 3-month-long RAK Diabetes Challenge 2023, recently conducted an insightful DiaBeat webinar. The webinar highlighted the pivotal role of alternative medicine in effectively managing diabetes and its associated complications.

Dr. Harkirat Singh Wilkhoo, Health & Lifestyle Coach and Specialist Homeopath at RAK Hospital, commenced the webinar by delving into the pathophysiology of diabetes. Dr. Wilkhoo advocated for a comprehensive diabetes management program that integrates conventional medicine with alternative therapies to address diverse patient symptoms effectively.

From an allopathic standpoint, primary support therapies for diabetes management encompass diet, exercise, and stress management. These foundational approaches have proven highly effective in mitigating diabetes-related complications, including high blood pressure, cardiac ailments, neuropathies, kidney disorders, and eye problems. However, the DiaBeat webinar illuminated how alternative therapies such as Homeopathy, Ayurveda, Yogatherapy, Naturopathy, Acupuncture, and Chinese medicine can play a crucial role in managing not only diabetes but also its myriad symptoms and side effects.

Dr. Wilkhoo shed light on the significance of Homeopathy and its benefits in treating various signs and symptoms, particularly those that conventional medicine may struggle to address. These symptoms include a crawling sensation, tingling and numbness in the soles of the feet, recurrent urinary tract infections, and itching with or without skin eruptions. The use of Homeopathic remedies like Syzygium, Gymnema, Cephalandra, and Uranium Nitricum as frontline medications for diabetes management was emphasized.

The webinar also highlighted the role of food supplements and nutraceuticals in diabetes care. Dr. Wilkhoo stressed the importance of a balanced diet comprising natural foods such as whole grains, fresh leafy vegetables, dairy products, poultry, meat, and fish for overall health. In cases of chronic diseases like diabetes, he extolled the benefits of pharmaceutical food supplements containing essential vitamins, minerals, and enzymes. These supplements, including Vitamins A, B, C, D, and E, offer advantages for eyesight, healing, hormone regulation, and skin health. Additionally, mineral supplements like Magnesium and Chromium were recommended for nerve health and insulin management.

The ancient wisdom of Ayurveda advocates the use of plants and herbs like Turmeric, Ginseng, Bitter Gourd, Aloe Vera, Cinnamon, and Fenugreek to manage diabetes and enhance immunity. Similarly, Naturopathy aligns with dietary solutions for disease management and introduces the renowned Raw Food Vegetarian Diet, considered one of the most therapeutic diets in medical science.

Yogatherapy, an integral part of several alternative therapy schools, including Ayurveda and Naturopathy, represents a holistic way of life. Yoga asanas, performed slowly and mindfully, provide internal massages to the entire body, including the pancreas, the organ responsible for insulin management. Asanas like Suryamaskara, Halasana, Naukasana, Padhastasana, Bhuiangasana, and Pranayama are recognized for their excellent physical and mental benefits in diabetes management.

In conclusion, Dr. Wilkhoo recommended regular blood sugar checks on a daily or weekly basis, with visits to the physician every 4-6 months for medication adjustments. He advised against alcohol consumption and smoking, encouraged a fresh and healthy diet, emphasized daily yoga practice, and stressed the importance of adequate sleep and relaxation.

For more information on the RAK Diabetes Challenge 2023 and to know the schedule of the upcoming webinars, please visit, https://www.rakdiabeteschallenge.com/