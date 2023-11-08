Diet plays a significant role in managing diabetic kidney disease. Switching to plant proteins, reducing salt and sugar intake, and controlling potassium and phosphorus intake recommended by the doctor

Ras Al Khaimah, UAE- RAK Hospital, steadfast in its mission to educate and empower the community in the battle against diabetes, recently organized an engaging webinar as part of the ongoing 3-month RAK Diabetes Challenge. The webinar, titled "Diabetes and Renal Health," featured Dr. Ravi Andrews, a renowned Nephrologist from Apollo Hospitals India, who provided essential insights and knowledge on effectively managing diabetes and taking proactive measures to safeguard kidney health.

Dr. Ravi Andrews shed light on the gravity of the situation, stating that both diabetes and diabetic kidney disease present a significant healthcare burden worldwide. Astonishingly, a staggering 500 million people, or one in ten individuals, are affected by diabetes, while 800 million, or one in seven, suffer from kidney disease. More alarmingly, 30-40% of diabetics eventually develop diabetic kidney disease. This condition takes the 8th spot as the leading cause of death globally, while diabetes ranks as the 9th leading cause of death worldwide.

Dr. Ravi emphasized that recent discoveries reveal a genetic predisposition to diabetic kidney disease in many patients, exacerbated by environmental triggers such as poor lifestyle choices, stress, infections, and inappropriate medications. While genetics remain beyond our control, individuals can significantly influence their environmental triggers to prevent diabetic kidney disease. Adopting a sensible diet, regular exercise, and stress management can go a long way in protecting diabetics from kidney complications.

In today's world, non-communicable diseases, including diabetes, hypertension, heart disease, cancers, kidney disease, brain strokes, and lung diseases, are the major killers, overshadowing infectious diseases (excluding the recent COVID-19 pandemic).

The conventional approach of treating diseases solely with medications is being replaced by a preventive medicine concept. Preventing diabetic kidney disease involves five key levels: Primordial (preventing diabetes itself), Primary (controlling blood sugar and blood pressure to prevent kidney disease), Secondary (preventing kidney disease complications), Tertiary (averting disability or death due to kidney disease complications), and Quaternary (avoiding unnecessary medications).

Dr. Ravi emphasized that diabetes damages the blood vessels responsible for filtering waste and toxins from the kidneys. Understanding the natural history of diabetic kidney disease is crucial for designing effective preventive strategies. Stage 3, characterized by microalbuminuria, is a pivotal stage where medical intervention can reverse the disease. This stage can be conveniently detected through a simple and widely available urine microalbumin test. Even at the fourth stage of diabetic kidney disease, medical and lifestyle changes can slow down the progression to end-stage kidney failure. Lifestyle modifications include dietary choices, exercise, stress management, and weight control, all of which can be seamlessly integrated into daily life.

Regular monitoring of diabetic patients, including annual checks of serum creatinine, complete urine examinations, and urine microalbumin tests, is vital for early detection.

Dr. Ravi underscored the importance of diet and its role in managing diabetic kidney disease. He advised switching to plant proteins, reducing salt and sugar intake, and controlling potassium and phosphorus intake. He cautioned against fad diets like keto, intermittent fasting, Atkins, and herbal medications and protein supplements.

For those seeking to manage diabetic kidney disease, Dr. Ravi strongly recommended at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise, focusing on consistency rather than intensity. Combining weight training, stretching, and cardio exercises such as walking, swimming, and cycling into the daily routine can make a significant difference.

