Doha, Qatar: The Qatar National Research Fund QNRF Programs, part of Qatar, Research, Development, and Innovation (QRDI) Council, held Research Outcome Seminar (ROS) on the outcomes of talent-funded research projects. This engaging event brought together talented graduates who presented their remarkable research outcomes in the fields of ‘Advances in Biomedical and Health and Sustainable Solutions’.

On the 23rd of October 2023 at the Qatar National Convention Centre (QNCC) a day of insightful presentations, networking, and the celebration of groundbreaking research outcomes took place. This event was dedicated to the achievements of talented graduates, who discussed the results of their PhD studies and postdoctoral fellowships.

Commenting on the Research Outcome Seminar (ROS), Mrs. Riham Daher, RDI Program Director, QRDI Council said: “Cultivating knowledge and innovation is the cornerstone of progress in our ever-evolving world. Through the ROS Seminar, we celebrated the dedication and brilliance of our researchers, charting a course toward a brighter, healthier, and more sustainable future. Together, we are transforming today's research into tomorrow's solutions.”

The event kicked off with registration and networking. This event had two sessions. The first session was titled ‘Advances in Biomedical and Health’, This session shed light on the remarkable innovations and talent driving advancements in healthcare and medical sciences. The presentations covered a diverse range of topics, each showcasing groundbreaking studies and discoveries. Topics included the investigation of the intricate genotype-phenotype correlation in Stargardt Disease, the utilization of computational methods for analyzing cancer heterogeneity and evolution, and the modeling of Parkinson's disease pathology in patient-specific induced Pluripotent Stem Cells.

One hour was dedicated to the poster discussion. During this interlude, attendees had the opportunity to engage in discussions with presenters through poster presentations, fostering a vibrant atmosphere for knowledge exchange.

The second session was titled ‘Sustainable Solutions’, The Energy and Environment Research session featured groundbreaking projects that held the key to a greener and more sustainable future. Topics explored include innovative ‘Solar Roof tile’ technologies, wastewater treatment and materials recovery, as well as advancements in corrosion protection methods.

Designed and administered by the QNRF Programs, part of QRDI Council, these seminars aim to provide a platform for scientists from research institutes and external researchers funded by QNRF Programs to present their research outcomes and exchange experiences to contribute to the development of cutting-edge knowledge.

About QRDI Council

Qatar Research, Development, and Innovation (QRDI) Council was established in 2018 to drive research, development, and innovation (RDI) efforts on a national level in line with the Qatar National Vision 2030 and the Second National Development Strategy (2018-2022). QRDI Council has developed a ten-year strategy, QRDI 2030, which seeks to create a locally empowered, globally connected RDI ecosystem, mobilizing leadership across government, academia, and industry, to transform Qatar's social and economic future. QRDI Council members include prominent national and international figures from various government and academic entities and industry experts.