In collaboration with Alchemist Accelerator, QRDI Council wrapped up an exclusive four-day innovation journey designed to empower corporate leaders and amplify business innovation.

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Research, Development, and Innovation (QRDI) Council, concluded its Fifth Corporate Innovation Leaders Program, in partnership with Alchemist Accelerator.

The fifth Corporate Innovation Leaders Program (CILP) drew 30 attendees and visionary leaders, seasoned executives, and forward-thinking professionals from seven key local organizations: QNB, Malomatia, Qatalum, Qatar Insurance Group, Hamad Medical Cooperation, Mowasalat and Nakilat.The four-day transformative program started on November 19th till 22nd, 2023. Aligned with the QRDI 2030 strategy, this initiative seeks to solidify Qatar's position as an innovative knowledge-based powerhouse, in line with the Qatar National Vision 2030.Haya Al Ghanim, RDI Program Director at QRDI Council, said, “The fifth edition of CILP signifies a significant step towards realizing the vision of Qatar National Vision 2030. It is a testament to our commitment to fostering innovation in the region, and we are excited to provide participants with the tools and knowledge they need to drive innovation in their organizations and beyond.”

The fifth edition included several sessions, case studies, and a panel discussion on boosting corporate innovation efforts, and how to support rising start-ups to be able to grow within a knowledge-based ecosystem built on innovation. The panel was moderated by Ian Bergman, Partner & Head of AlchemistX, and involved distinguished panelists; Alexander Wiedmer, Partner at Rasmal Ventures, Wissam Kostandi, Co-founder & CEO at Emma and Eren Hukumdar, Co-Founder at Entrapeer.

Participants of the QRDI Council’s Corporate Innovation Leaders Program enjoyed the host benefits, including access to Alchemist’s invite-only network of global corporate innovators, startup founders, and venture capitalists. Moreover, the LLEs participating in this program also joined QRDI Council’s other program, Qatar Open Innovation (QOI) program, as Opportunities’ Owners, to access a wide pool of innovators and solution providers (who could be MNCs, SMEs, or startups), to co-develop solutions following best practices in open innovation worldwide.

QRDI Council has successfully collaborated with 84 leaders and 17 Large Local Enterprises (LLEs) in Qatar, including Qatar Airways, Sidra Medicine, Qatar Charity, Qatar Insurance Group, Aspire Zone, Ooredoo, Barzan Holding, KAHRAMAA, Milaha, Aljazeera, Es'hailsat, Alijarah, Baladna, HIA, Meeza, GWC, QAPCO, and HMC. The Council's expanding list of partners exemplifies its commitment to empowering all entities in Qatar to become active players in an ecosystem characterized by innovation.

To learn more about us and our programs, visit QRDI Council.

-Ends-

About QRDI Council

QRDI Council is a leading government entity in advanced research, global collaboration in innovation, and attracting global talent to Qatar. The Council strives to make Qatar a top destination for global talent and a pioneering research, innovation, and development hub with its motto “locally empowered, globally connected”. Playing a pivotal role within the Qatar National Development Strategy, the QRDI Council is actively shaping the Innovation component of the Economic Diversification goal. The Council’s commitment underlines its unwavering dedication to the Qatar National Vision 2030. QRDI Council aims to make Qatar a global innovation hub and a top choice for R&D centers worldwide, seeing RDI as vital for Qatar's growth and prosperity.

For media-related inquiries, don’t hesitate to get in touch with QRDI at: qrdi@qrdi.org.qa

To delve deeper into QRDI Council's endeavors and vision:

Website: www.qrdi.org.qa