Doha, Qatar – Qatar Science & Technology Park (QSTP), a member of Qatar Foundation (QF), launched its new ”Meet the Expert” series with a session from its member company, GE Aerospace.

The new series aims to bring together policymakers, industry experts, researchers, and academics from different sectors to share knowledge on strategic topics. Delivered through seminars, webinars, and panel discussions, the series will cover topics related to technology, innovation, EdTech, climate change, and advancing Qatar’s sustainability.

The inaugural session in the series was hosted by Main Canaan, Regional General Manager of Sales for GE Aerospace in the Middle East. A veteran of the U.S. Navy, certified pilot and powerplant mechanic, Canaan has three decades of experience in the aviation industry, having worked at GE Aerospace for the last 22 years and following roles at Eastern Airlines and ATA Airlines. Canaan has a bachelor’s degree in aeronautical engineering and is pursuing a master’s degree in aerospace sustainability.

Attendees from a variety of industries and disciplines were able to hear insights from GE on how the aviation industry can be more sustainable and what this means from social, economic, and environmental perspectives. Participants were also given a workshop tour that included an overview of how maintenance activities are performed on GEnx engines powering the Boeing 787 and had an opportunity to see the world’s most powerful in-service commercial aircraft engine, the GE90e engine, which powers the Boeing 777 plane, followed by a Q&A.

Yosouf Al Salehi, Executive Director, QSTP, said: “GE Aerospace is one of QSTP’s longstanding partners and we were pleased to be able to offer this unique opportunity to visit and learn from their significant experience in their field to other business leaders in Qatar. These sessions are an example of how we, through the regional and global technology companies that are situated at the park, create a collaborative environment that fosters innovation and entrepreneurship in Qatar, and ultimately supports the national drive toward economic diversification and sustainability.”

“I would like to thank our partners at QSTP for giving us the chance to kick off this new initiative,” Canaan added. “It was with great pleasure that I was able to pass on some of my expertise, built from many years spent within the aviation industry, as well as my passion for sustainability, with such a diverse audience, including those who are already well established in their fields, to those who represent the future of innovation.”

GE Aerospace is one of the many international technology companies and research centers based at QSTP and benefits from key membership incentives such as quick and easy company formation, 100% foreign ownership, tax exemptions, state-of-the-art offices, networking opportunities, access to highly skilled talents at Education City, partnerships and collaborations with research institutes and top international universities, and a range of other support services to positively impact its business operations in Qatar.

For more details about QSTP and to register interest in the next session in the series, please visit https://qstp.org.qa/qstp-expert-series

Qatar Science & Technology Park

Qatar Science & Technology Park (QSTP), part of Qatar Foundation, is a Free Zone, accelerator and incubator for tech-product development in Qatar. The park fosters an innovation and entrepreneurship ecosystem in Qatar that works to accelerate commercialization of market-ready technologies to realize Qatar’s national diversification drive.

QSTP’s focus ranges across four overarching themes, comprising Energy, Environment, Health Sciences and Information & Communication Technologies (ICT), in line with the Qatar National Research Strategy announced in 2012.

Located in Qatar Foundation's Education City, QSTP has access to the vital resources of a cluster of leading research universities. Members of QSTP’s Free Zone include Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs), international corporations and research institutions. They are collectively committed to investing in new technology development programs, creating intellectual property, enhancing technology management skills and developing innovative new products.

QSTP supports QF’s economic and human development objectives for Qatar and is increasingly recognized as an international hub for applied research, innovation, incubation, and entrepreneurship.

For more information, please visit the QSTP website at www.qstp.org.qa

Qatar Foundation – Unlocking Human Potential

Qatar Foundation for Education, Science and Community Development (QF) is a non-profit organization that supports Qatar on its journey to becoming a diversified and sustainable economy. QF strives to serve the people of Qatar and beyond by providing specialized programs across its innovation-focused ecosystem of education, research and development, and community development.

QF was founded in 1995 by His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, the Father Amir, and Her Highness Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, who shared the vision to provide Qatar with quality education. Today, QF’s world-class education system offers lifelong learning opportunities to community members as young as six months through to doctoral level, enabling graduates to thrive in a global environment and contribute to the nation’s development.

QF is also creating a multidisciplinary innovation hub in Qatar, where homegrown researchers are working to address local and global challenges. By promoting a culture of lifelong learning and fostering social engagement through programs that embody Qatari culture, QF is committed to empowering the local community and contributing to a better world for all.

For a complete list of QF’s initiatives and projects, please visit: www.qf.org.qa

ABOUT GE AEROSPACE

GE Aerospace is a world-leading provider of jet engines, components and systems for commercial and military aircraft with a global service network to support these offerings. With an installed base of 39,400 commercial and 26,200 military aircraft engines, the business is playing a vital role in shaping the future of flight.