Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani chaired the Cabinet's regular meeting held on Wednesday morning at the Amiri Diwan.

At the outset of the meeting, the Cabinet commended the outcomes of HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani's official talks with HE President of the United States of America Donald Trump during his visit to the State of Qatar on May 14-15.

The Cabinet affirmed that, the historic visit, the extensive talks that took place within its framework, and the agreements, memoranda of understanding, and joint declaration of cooperation signed between the governments of the State of Qatar and the US, represent a milestone in the path of the strong strategic relations between the two countries and their distinguished investment partnership. It also constitutes a new impetus for the constructive cooperation existing between them in many fields, in a way that achieves the common interest of the two friendly countries and peoples, and promotes security, peace, and stability in the region and around the globe.

The Cabinet welcomed the outcomes of the 34th ordinary session of the Council of the League of Arab States at the Summit Level, held on May 17 in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, with the participation of HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani.

The Cabinet expressed its hope that the summit's outcomes would contribute to strengthening Arab solidarity and joint action, particularly in light of the challenges facing the Arab nation, most notably the murder, starvation, siege, and plans to displace the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, which calls for an immediate cessation of hostilities in Gaza and the guarantee of urgent humanitarian aid access to the territory.

The Cabinet considered the topics on its agenda, as it approved a draft law amending some provisions of the Law on Combating Money Laundering and Terrorism Financing issued by Law No. 20 of 2019, and referring the draft law to the Shura Council. The draft law was prepared with the aim of enhancing the effectiveness of the National Anti-Money Laundering and Terrorism Financing Committee (NAMLC) to achieve its objectives and carry out its missions.

The Cabinet also approved a draft Cabinet decision amending some provisions of the executive regulations of the Law on Combating Money Laundering and Terrorism Financing issued by Cabinet decision No. 41 of 2019.

The Cabinet approved the Minister of Labour's draft decision setting fees for work permits, worker recruitment, and certification of seals, certificates, and other documents. The draft decision was prepared with the aim of alleviating the financial burden on private sector companies and institutions by reducing fees and exempting some of them.

The Cabinet decided to approve a draft Cabinet decision regarding the tax advantage associated with capital gains arising from restructuring within a single group. The draft decision, prepared by the General Tax Authority, aims to keep pace with the best international practices in the field of taxes, and contribute to economic and social development.

The Cabinet also decided to approve a draft air services agreement between the Government of the State of Qatar and the Government of the Republic of Honduras.

The Cabinet reviewed the Shura Council's proposals regarding regulating the procedures for domestic workers' departure from the country and took the appropriate decision in their regard.

© Dar Al Sharq Press, Printing and Distribution. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

