Doha – Qatar: The Qatar Financial Centre (QFC), a leading onshore financial and business centre in the region, hosted ‘QFC Connect,’ a flagship networking engagement that facilitates direct connection between QFC firms, QFC’s key partners and national entities driving Qatar’s business growth. Held under the theme ‘Empowering Growth Through Collaboration’, the event focused on strengthening cooperation across the innovation and technology landscape.

Welcoming more than 400 participants, including representatives from Invest Qatar, Qatar Development Bank (QDB), the Qatar Research, Development and Innovation (QRDI) Council, and Qatar Manpower Solutions Co. (Jusour), the event featured tailored sessions that examined growth opportunities, addressed shared challenges, and highlighted resources that enable businesses to expand across key markets.

QFC Connect forms part of QFC’s broader efforts to empower its growing community of firms through relationship-building, knowledge exchange, and greater ecosystem cohesion. By convening companies and national partners in one setting, it reinforced the collective ambition to advance innovation, attract global talent, and enable a more competitive and future-ready business environment in Qatar.

Commenting on the occasion, Yousuf Mohamed Al-Jaida, Chief Executive Officer, Qatar Financial Centre, said, “Serving the needs of our clients is a priority for the QFC, and we are continuously exploring new ways to deepen the value we provide. QFC Connect demonstrates this commitment. As Qatar’s economy continues to diversify, the QFC and its partners will keep opening doors to opportunities in investment, innovation, research, and talent development, enabling businesses to grow with confidence.”

QFC Connect complements QFC’s ongoing initiatives to create a more enabling business ecosystem in Qatar, from launching a company to running it successfully. The Centre has introduced reforms to make doing business faster and more accessible, including a streamlined incorporation process, instant licensing for non-regulated activities and a 90 per cent reduction in application fees.

Most recently, QFC unveiled its Platinum Onboarding Service, a new fast-track solution that enables one-hour incorporation for companies seeking speed and premium set-up experience. These initiatives lower entry barriers, strengthen the business environment, and underline QFC’s commitment to enabling global and local firms to establish, grow, and thrive in Qatar.

