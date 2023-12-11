QatarDebate Center hosted a new round of vibrant discussions within the framework of the 21st edition of the Doha Forum, which brought together the world’s leading officials, executives, and thinkers for talks under the theme of “Building a Shared Future”.



The two-day forum, which kicked off today at the Sheraton Grand Convention Hotel in Doha, touched on challenges in international relations and security, economic policy and development, cybersecurity and artificial intelligence, and sustainability.



As part of a series of panel discussions on the sidelines of the forum, QatarDebate Center welcomed speakers from Qatar, Brazil and Cameroon on the first day of the forum to exchange ideas on the most pressing issues in two separate panels on economic policy, as well as cybersecurity and artificial intelligence.



Omar Al Shogre, a Syrian public speaker and human rights advocate, provided opening remarks prior to the first panel discussion which focused on the role of economic policy in maintaining social cohesion, reducing polarization and preserving peace. The session, moderated by Reem Al Kubaisi, included panelists Ahmad Al Naimi from Qatar, along with Iddi Ahmad from Cameroon, and Jess Peixoto from Brazil.



During the second panel, in conversation with moderator Amanda Chan, Qatari speaker Wadha Al Humaidi discussed the complex challenges posed by the rise of artificial intelligence, particularly with regards to data security and privacy.



Dr. Hayat Marafi, Executive Director at QatarDebate Center, commented: “We are delighted to participate in the Doha Forum to showcase how effective dialogue, discussion, and debate skills can empower youth and policy makers by providing a platform for meaningful engagement with global leaders on issues that matter for future generations. As part of the program at Doha Forum, our panels demonstrate how applying constructive communication techniques can facilitate greater understanding and informed policymaking.”



Speaking on how young future leaders can use effective dialogue to positively influence decisions made by global leaders, she added “QatarDebate Center provides young people with a platform to ask insightful questions, engage in solutions-oriented discussions and suggest sustainable policies which impact areas of concern.”



Reem Ali, a Sudanese American advocate, will provide opening remarks before the second day of discussions set to be held on Monday 11 December, which will feature two panels focused on international relations and sustainability. Moderated by Mubarrat Wassey, Reem Ali and Alreem Al Aqaily from Qatar will examine the role of international relations in shaping global security.



Meanwhile, moderated by Sarah Al Maadeed, an accomplished Qatari speaker and debater for Team Qatar, Dana Ziani from Qatar will join Gaston Ocampo from Argentina to discuss the importance of embracing sustainable solutions to advance climate goals and human development.



After recently wrapping up the forum’s Youth Edition, QatarDebate’s participation at the Doha Forum provides a platform for the Center to generate ideas for a better world together with global leaders.



Held last month, the Doha Forum: Youth Edition saw over 100 young bright minds, change-makers, and future leaders from over 75 countries explore innovative ideas and engage in thought-provoking discussions on pertinent global and local issues that affect today’s generation.



For more info, please contact:

Khaled Al-Ibrahim: 55834445



About QatarDebate



QatarDebate Center, founded by Qatar Foundation for Education, Science and Community Development, was established in 2008 and is the national debating organization for Qatar. We aim to be a guiding force in nurturing the spirit of free thought, open discussions, and constructive debate in Qatar, the wider Arab region and beyond.



At QatarDebate, we believe by “Enriching Dialogue, Empowering Minds”, we prepare the next generation with the knowledge, skills, and confidence to explore, analyze, and debate important issues from all sides.

The efforts of QatarDebate Center in spreading the culture of debate and open dialogue are expanding and spreading via building bridges of cooperation with many institutes locally and internationally. QatarDebate nurtures unique programs with the aim of spreading QatarDebate’s message across the globe.



QatarDebate Center serves the community by partnering with local organizations and ministries to improve public discourse. We organize events and tournaments for schools and universities worldwide. QatarDebate also fosters Team Qatar, the national debating team that represents Qatar in international championships.