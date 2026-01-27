Doha, Qatar – QatarDebate Center, founded by Qatar Foundation, concluded the third edition of the Mutual Dialogue Summit following two days of focused discussions on pressing issues at the local and regional levels. The Summit was organized in strategic partnership with the Ministry of Sports and Youth, and with Msheireb Museums serving as the cultural partner.

During the closing session, His Excellency Engineer Yasser Al-Jamal, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Sports and Youth and Vice Chairman of QatarDebate Center, highlighted that the Summit reflects a strong belief that youth empowerment is achieved not through slogans, but through genuine dialogue that develops critical thinking, enhances analytical skills, and transforms ideas into responsible action and tangible outcomes.

His Excellency added that the Summit was designed as a practical, outcome-oriented experience, enabling youth to interact directly with experts and decision-makers in substantive dialogue while demonstrating their ability, when empowered, to deliver proactive solutions to emerging challenges.

Abdulrahman Al-Subaie, Director of Administration and Strategy at QatarDebate Center, remarked: “Throughout the Summit, we witnessed specialized workshops, engaging roundtable discussions, and deep dialogue sessions with leading experts and professionals. These initiatives allowed the Center to elevate young voices, enhance their skills, and build understanding across different perspectives. This reflects our strong belief that youth are not merely subjects of debate but active partners in decision-making in a world where challenges are growing faster, and issues are increasingly interconnected.”

He further noted: “Since its inception, QatarDebate has evolved beyond its role as an educational institution. It has become a cultural and social movement dedicated to reshaping the way people think and communicate. Its influence has reached thousands of young people across the Arab world and beyond through educational programs, international competitions, training workshops, and regional conferences, creating a network of informed, empowered youth ready to take on the responsibilities of the future.”

Following the closing remarks, a panel discussion titled “From Local Ideas to Regional Enterprises: The Rise of Startups in the Gulf” took place, bringing together Hamad Al-Hajri, Qatari entrepreneur, founder of Snoonu, and CEO of International Markets at Jahez International, and Talal Al-Awadhi, Kuwaiti founder and CEO of Ottu. The discussion was moderated by Jamal Al Mulla, a media professional, content creator, and podcast host from the United Arab Emirates.

The panelists traced their journey from humble local ideas to well-established entrepreneurial ventures across the Gulf, highlighting both the challenges and opportunities they encountered as their companies grew. They emphasized that the initial idea served as the foundation for their projects and reflected on the most challenging stages of their entrepreneurial paths. Talal Al-Awadhi noted that from the founding of his company to date, he has not faced a direct competitor in his sector, while Hamad Al-Hajri highlighted that assembling the right team remains one of the most complex and crucial challenges for entrepreneurs.

The guests expressed support and encouragement for Gulf youth to explore entrepreneurship, noting that the region's current environment is increasingly favorable to new ideas and startups. They affirmed that genuine opportunities for growth and success exist for those with passion, determination, and the ability to transform ideas into tangible results.

The second day of the Summit featured a panel discussion titled “Beyond Algorithms: Gulf Efforts in Building Artificial Intelligence Models,” moderated by Moza Al-Hajri, Ambassador at QatarDebate Center.

The discussion brought together a distinguished group of experts, including Eman Al Kuwari, Director of Digital Innovation at the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology; Dr. Hoda Al Khzaimi, Research Assistant Professor and Associate Vice Provost for Research Translation and Entrepreneurship at New York University Abu Dhabi; and Dr. Ibrahim Al-Muslim, Assistant Research Professor at the National Center for Artificial Intelligence at King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology.

The speakers explored how Gulf countries are advancing AI development through localized technologies, enhanced scientific research, and the establishment of sustainable innovation ecosystems that can maintain pace with global digital transformation and drive future growth.

Another panel discussion focused on the role of youth and sports in facilitating societal dialogue. The session was moderated by Asrar Al Ansari, Director of the Youth Department at the General Secretariat of the Gulf Cooperation Council from Kuwait. It featured Jassim Al Jassim, CEO of the Local Organizing Committee for Football Events, who highlighted the significance of major sporting events in empowering youth and enhancing the Gulf’s presence on the global sports stage.

Al Jassim stressed that organizing tournaments and matches is now regarded as a national achievement, promoting competition among countries in organizational excellence. He noted that quick decision-making and strategic planning are critical skills for any major sporting event, highlighting how Qatar continues to build on the legacy of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 to successfully host tournaments at local, regional, and international levels.

The Summit provided a comprehensive platform for discussions on education, architecture, and innovation. One of the panels, titled “Redefining Education in the Digital Age through EdTech,” examined how digital innovation can transform education systems, enhance learning quality, and shape future opportunities. The session was moderated by Salem Al Shamakhi, QatarDebate Center Ambassador, and featured Aldana Alsemaitt, Program Associate at the World Innovation Summit for Education; Mohammad Alsuraye, Co-Founder and CEO of Dawrat; and Ahmed Faraj, entrepreneur, founder, and EdTech expert.

Another session, “Gulf Architecture between Memory and Innovation,” featured Ibrahim Jaidah, Group CEO and Chief Architect of the Arab Engineering Bureau, and Bashar Al-Salem, a Kuwaiti architect and CEO of Kayan. It was moderated by Mozah Al Obaidan, architect and public policy researcher. The session discussed how to balance the preservation of Gulf architectural identity with innovation in contemporary urban design.

During the discussion, Ibrahim Jaidah highlighted the significance of drawing on heritage when shaping the present, noting, “We build on the legacy of our forefathers and translate it into a modern style reflected in contemporary Qatari architecture.” He emphasized that identity is a cornerstone of any successful architectural endeavor and expressed his appreciation for the presence of a distinguished group of young Gulf participants from the new generation, whose engagement and thoughtful questions enriched the discussion.

Two workshops were also held on the first and second days of the Summit to enhance participants’ leadership, public speaking, and problem-solving skills. The first-day workshop focused on simulating cybersecurity crisis management scenarios, allowing participants to test decision-making and teamwork under pressure. On the second day, a Policy Lab was held to address challenges in agriculture, technology, and economic development, guiding participants to develop practical recommendations and present them through concise 3MT-style pitches.

About QatarDebate:

QatarDebate Center, founded by Qatar Foundation for Education, Science and Community Development, was established in 2008 and is the national debating organization for Qatar. We aim to be a guiding force in nurturing the spirit of free thought, open discussions, and constructive debate in Qatar, the wider Arab region and beyond.

At QatarDebate, we believe by “Enriching Dialogue, Empowering Minds”, we prepare the next generation with the knowledge, skills, and confidence to explore, analyze, and debate important issues from all sides.

The efforts of QatarDebate Center in spreading the culture of debate and open dialogue are expanding and spreading via building bridges of cooperation with many institutes locally and internationally. QatarDebate nurtures unique programs with the aim of spreading QatarDebate’s message across the globe.

QatarDebate Center serves the community by partnering with local organizations and ministries to improve public discourse. We organize events and tournaments for schools and universities worldwide. QatarDebate also fosters Team Qatar, the national debating team that represents Qatar in international championships.