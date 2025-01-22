Held under the patronage of His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdul Rahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Prime Minister, and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Qatar Tourism is set to host the return of the Doha Jewellery and Watches Exhibition (DJWE), taking place from January 30th to February 5th 2025 at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Centre (DECC). Now in its 21st year, DJWE has firmly established itself as Qatar’s premier event for luxury jewellery and watches, providing a platform that showcases exceptional craftsmanship and artistry from global and local designers.

The week-long exhibition will feature exquisite collections, statement pieces, and innovative designs from Al Fardan Jewellery, Al Majed Jewellery, Ali Bin Ali Luxury, Amiri Gems, Fifty-One East, Al Muftah Jewellery, Blue Salon, Bvlgari, Arts and Gems. In addition, the event will host a diverse range of international brands and emerging Qatari designers, continuing its tradition of blending heritage with innovation. The exhibition will also see the return of three highly anticipated pavilions: the Qatari, Turkish, and Indian pavilions, each showcasing unique craftsmanship and cultural heritage of each country.

Commenting on this year’s exhibition, His Excellency Mr. Saad bin Ali Al Kharji, Chairman of Qatar Tourism, said: “The Doha Jewellery and Watches Exhibition is one of Qatar Tourism's flagship events, exemplifying our commitment to hosting world-class MICE events and reinforcing our global position as a leading hub for luxury experiences. In addition to showcasing the latest trends from international jewellery and watch brands, DJWE offers a platform for Qatari designers, showcasing their exceptional talent and craftsmanship.”

He added, “As we continue to work towards the goals outlined in the Qatar National Vision 2030, events such as DJWE reflect our dedication to economic diversification, supporting local talent, and offering unique experiences to visitors from around the world. The 21st edition will bring together more than 500 brands from 30 countries, creating a unique opportunity for cultural and business exchange.”

DJWE has long been established as a premier B2B and B2C jewellery and watches exhibition in the region. Owned by Qatar Tourism and sponsored by Visit Qatar, this year’s edition will bring together industry leaders, renowned brands, and distinguished clients from across the region, offering visitors the unique opportunity to explore an extraordinary array of collections, engage directly with industry experts, and participate in exclusive networking sessions. As a vital contributor to the nation’s event calendar and a driver of cultural exchange and economic growth, DJWE continues to solidify its reputation each year as a platform for business growth and creative collaboration.

