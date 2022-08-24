Tour showcases Qatar’s rapidly expanding, dynamic and truly unique array of opportunities to the Kingdom’s largest tourist operators

With more than one million visitors poised to visit the country during the first-ever FIFA World Cup™ held in the Middle East, Qatar is one of the world’s fastest growing international tourist destinations.

Qatar Tourism (QT) announces the launch of a multi-city tour across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, to showcase Qatar’s dynamic and rapidly expanding array of opportunities to the country’s most eminent hospitality operators.

In partnership with Qatar Airways, QT will lead a 14-strong delegation of Qatar’s finest hotels and DMCs on the three-city tour of the Kingdom. The delegation, which includes representatives from the Ritz-Carlton Sharq Village, Banana Island Resort Doha and Discover Qatar, among others, aims to bring the major players of Saudi Arabia’s tourism industry up to speed on the growth of Qatar’s hospitality offering.

The roadshow will be held in Riyadh on August 28 at the Hyatt Regency Riyadh, Jeddah on August 30 at the Movenpick Hotel and Dammam on 01 September at the Movenpick Al Khobar. All three events will run from approximately 6.30pm – 10pm AST.

As Qatar prepares to welcome more than one million visitors during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™, infrastructure and hospitality developments continue to take place at a rapid pace. In addition, Qatar continues to prove a popular destination for Saudi Arabian visitors, with the Kingdom taking up the leading position in all international arrivals to Qatar.

Commenting on the roadshow, Philip Dickinson, who leads International Markets at Qatar Tourism, said: “We are delighted to embark on this roadshow with our valued partners at Qatar Airways. As the first Arab nation to host a FIFA World Cup™ tournament, there is a real sense of excitement, growth, and opportunity in the air in Qatar. And as our recent visitor figures can attest, our neighbors in the GCC – particularly Saudi Arabia – are flocking to witness the sheer scale of change happening on their doorsteps. We cannot wait to bring the very best of Qatari hospitality to our wonderful friends in the Kingdom.”

Qatar Airways currently operates more than 100 weekly flights to five key cities in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The recent resumption of operation to Qassim and the additional four flights to Riyadh, bringing up total frequency to 20 weekly flights, is part of the state-owned airline’s ongoing efforts to expand its services in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and meet the growing inbound and outbound travel demand ensuring more choices and seamless connectivity to its passengers.

Passengers flying from and to Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will enjoy seamless connectivity to over 150 destinations within the airline's extensive global network in Asia, Africa, Europe and the Americas via the World’s Best Airport, Hamad International Airport. Passengers can also enjoy the airline’s newly integrated rewards currency, Avios, providing them even greater opportunities to accumulate points and leverage exciting innovations in redeeming their rewards. In addition, members of Qatar Airways loyalty programme will retain their well-earned rewards balance and will be able to continue enjoying the redemption opportunities.

Numerous world-class hotels are set to open in the coming months along with many exciting tourism and hospitality offerings. To name a few, the Qetaifan Island North, West Bay North Beach and Lusail Winter Wonderland demonstrate how Qatar is perfectly poised to achieve its goal of welcoming six million visitors by 2030.

