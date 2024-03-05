Qatar is gearing up to host a variety of events this month, ranging from food festivals to exceptional art exhibitions, a defence conference, a Malayalam award show, and a variety of Ramadan events and activities. At the end of the month the Doha Expo 2023, the A1 International Horticultural exhibition, the first of its kind in the Middle East and North Africa will conclude its six-month long journey in Qatar.

Commenting on the March calendar, Sheikha Noor Abdulla Al-Thani, Head of Tourism Events and Festivals Organising Section at Qatar Tourism said: “On the March calendar we will bid farewell to one of the longest running exhibitions in Qatar, the Doha Expo 2023 which ran for six months. Subsequently, we are welcoming an array of different events suitable for all tastes. At Qatar Tourism we aim to expand on our offerings to residents and visitors, providing a diverse selection of family friendly events.”

Agriculture

The Doha Expo 2023 is hosting various exhibitions in its final month (till March 28), including the ‘Nation of Plants Exhibition’ at the Biodiversity Museum Pavilion and ‘The LifeHub’ on the future of medicine. It will also host the farmer’s market till March 28 that celebrates Qatar’s produce, food, and artisanal crafts, as well as the Organic Farming Festival till March 9, with a selection of premium, organic produce.

The Little Gardners Academy is hosting workshops on gardening at Education City Micro-Farm till March 30.

Exhilarating fun

The highly anticipated ‘MotoGP Grand Prix of Qatar 2024’ will take place from March 8 to 10 at the Lusail International Circuit. Visitors can enjoy competitive motorcycle racing over the three-day tournament.

The Kite Beach Festival will be hosted on March 8 at Hilton Salwa Beach Resort & Villas, with pool and beach accesses, F&B options, kite flying and construction, face painting, and balloon crafts.

Technology and conferences

The 20th anniversary of ‘Tasmeem: Under Construction’ is running till March 5. Scattered throughout Doha in several locations such as VCU Arts, M7 Msheireb, and Doha Expo 2023, the conference is hosting workshops, expert talks, and panel discussions, with topics surrounding technology, arts, and design.

‘DIMDEX 2024: Doha International Maritime Defence Exhibition & Conference’ will take place March 4 - 6 at the Qatar National Convention Centre. The three-day conference anticipates fruitful discussions and deals by industry leaders in maritime and security industries with respect to defence technology.

Food and Ramadan exclusives

The inaugural Pearl Food Festival is taking place till March 5 at Porto Arabia, the Pearl Island. Here, visitors can enjoy a wide range of delicacies. The Shaaban and Ramadan Trade Fair is taking place till March 15 at Katara, where visitors can shop products for the holy month. The 2nd Souq Waqif International Dates Exhibition is running now till March 5 at Souq Waqif, providing visitors to choose from an abundance of dates.

Old Doha Port will be hosting the Throwback Food Festival throughout the holy month of Ramadan where visitors can anticipate culinary delights daily from a broad range of cuisines. Souq Al Wakrah Hotel also has a lineup of Ramadan Activities at Al Wakrah Old Souq taking during Ramadan with activations for the whole family to enjoy.

Film and theatre

The 10th edition of ‘QUMRA’ is running now at the Museum of Islamic Art till March 6. Hosted by the Doha Film Institute, QUMRA 2024 offers film enthusiasts to engage in filmmaking master classes, and eight feature-length film screenings.

‘Mollywood Magic’ will be hosted on March 7 at Stadium 974. The award show will feature 86 stars from the Malayalam film industry for a night packed with entertainment.

‘Showtime! A Family Musical’ will be hosted from March 6 to 8 at Pre-University Education Theatre, Education City featuring several plays of childhood films, and West End and Broadway Musicals.

Art exhibitions

The ‘De/Constructed Meanings’ is running now till March 10 at Mathaf: Arab Museum of Modern Art, which focuses the evolution of linguistic interpretations of writing devices on sand.

The Fire Station is hosting the exhibition ‘The Voyager is the Narrator’ till April 20, focused on New York and Paris Residencies. Fire Station is also hosting ‘Electric Idyll’ exhibition by artist Pipilotti Rist, as her first exhibition in the Middle East. It features hypnotic-themed immersive artwork, and will run till June 1.

M7 Msheireb is hosting exhibitions that explore Arab art, such as the ‘100/100 Best Arabic Posters – round 4’ and ‘Arab Design Now’, till August 8 and August 5, respectively. The ‘Colors of the City: A Century of Architecture in Doha’ is on till March 30, celebrating local architecture, particularly highlighting the influence of Art Deco, Classicism, and Modernism. The ‘Crafting Uzbekistan: Tradition in Threads’ exhibition is running till March 30, displaying Uzbekistani textiles and arts. Additionally, the ‘Weaving Poems’ exhibition also running now, displaying and honouring women from Afghanistan and their carpet weaving work through art and poetry.

