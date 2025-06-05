Cairo – The net international reserves (NIR) of Egypt hit $48.52 billion at the end of May 2025, according to the Central Bank of Egypt (CBE).

The CBE's data also showed that remittances from Egyptians working abroad hiked by 82.70% year-on-year (YoY) to $26.40 billion in the July 2024 to March 2025 period from $14.40 billion.

In the third quarter (Q3) of the fiscal year (FY) 2024/25, the remittances’ value jumped by 86.60% YoY to nearly $9.40 billion from $5 billion.

