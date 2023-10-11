Doha, Qatar – Recognizing the transformative power of AI and how it is becoming an integral part of our daily lives, the WISE Summit 2023 will bring together educators from diverse backgrounds, including tech innovators, AI ethicists, policymakers, and students, to create dialogues on how AI will shape the future of education.



Themed "Creative Fluency: Human Flourishing in the Age of AI", the 11th edition of the summit held by WISE – Qatar Foundation’s (QF) global platform for innovation in education – will take place from 28-29 November, 2023. In addition to exploring how education can pave the way for a future where humans can thrive alongside AI, discussions will also revolve around AI being integrated into learning environments in a way that enhances learning experiences, fosters creativity, and prepares the next generation for a future where both educators and learners can use AI tools and systems.



WISE 11 will feature live podcasts, immersive AI experiences, interactive masterclasses, and panel discussions that address a range of topics holding significant implications for the future of education, including AI strategies that bridge educational gaps, creating inclusive learning environments tailored to diverse needs, and AI's role in progressing from traditional classroom learning to AI-influenced teaching.



The event will also raise awareness on how educators can ensure AI in education addresses ethical and socio-economic concerns and how it aligns with local values while integrating global AI advancements, as well as ensuring learners are equipped with skills for evolving roles in an ever-changing and dynamic job landscape.



Stavros N. Yiannouka, CEO of WISE, said: "At a time when AI is at the forefront of the global conversation, it is imperative that we consider its role in the future of education. WISE 11 provides a platform for policymakers, educators and innovators to collaboratively envision how AI can enhance the learning experience and empower individuals. WISE 11 aspires to provide inspiration and thought leadership, providing a roadmap for a future where teachers and learners can leverage AI to create transformative learning experiences."



This year's theme aligns perfectly with QF’s mission to cultivate a culture of lifelong learning and creativity in the age of AI.



About WISE

Founded in 2009 by Qatar Foundation under the visionary leadership of its Chairperson, Her Highness Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, WISE (World Innovation Summit for Education) has evolved into an international, multi-sectoral platform dedicated to fostering innovation and evidence-based approaches in education. WISE 11, the summit's 11th edition, marks a significant milestone, emphasising a new era of global educational transformation. Through its biennial summit, collaborative research, and a number of ongoing programs, WISE has become a global point of reference for new educational paradigms.



Qatar Foundation – Unlocking Human Potential

Qatar Foundation for Education, Science and Community Development (QF) is a non-profit organization that supports Qatar on its journey to becoming a diversified and sustainable economy. QF strives to serve the people of Qatar and beyond by providing specialized programs across its innovation-focused ecosystem of education, research and development, and community development.



QF was founded in 1995 by His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, the Father Amir, and Her Highness Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, who shared the vision to provide Qatar with quality education. Today, QF’s world-class education system offers lifelong learning opportunities to community members as young as six months through to doctoral level, enabling graduates to thrive in a global environment and contribute to the nation’s development.



QF is also creating a multidisciplinary innovation hub in Qatar, where homegrown researchers are working to address local and global challenges. By promoting a culture of lifelong learning and fostering social engagement through programs that embody Qatari culture, QF is committed to empowering the local community and contributing to a better world for all.



For a complete list of QF’s initiatives and projects, please visit: www.qf.org.qa