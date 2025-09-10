DUBAI: With private label penetration now exceeding 95% of consumers worldwide and global growth on track for 10.8% CAGR by 2032, the sector is in a decisive decade. Across Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA), momentum is fuelled by health-forward ranges, premiumisation and rapid retail modernisation, with the Middle East & Africa private-label market alone projected to reach $35 billion by 2026. E-commerce, elevated packaging design and affordable quality are creating a level playing field with national brands as competition heightens between manufacturers to capture market share.

Propelled by a confluence of market dynamics, Private Label Middle East returns to Dubai World Trade Centre from 15-17 September 2025, with a 229% increase in number of exhibitors since the show’s inception. With participation from 50 countries, the established three-day show attracts a plethora of global industry names including Amazon, Boots Pharmacy, Carrefour, Emirates Airlines, L’Oreal and Marriott. Private Label Middle East 2025, the region’s only dedicated sourcing and contract manufacturing event, brings the most influential buyers face-to-face with global manufacturers, distributors and category leaders, shortening sourcing cycles, forging solid partnerships, and accelerating regional growth.

Trixie LohMirmand, Executive Vice President, Dubai World Trade Centre, said:

“Digital shelves, rapid innovation and sharper price points are transforming private label from a value alternative to a value-plus proposition. Private Label Middle East has cemented its position in the global trade calendar as a show where transformative deals are delivered. The 2025 edition debuts our exclusive meet & greet programme, a concierge-level matchmaking platform, uniting the category’s most trusted manufacturers with the region’s most ambitious buyers to enable brands and retailers to scale faster across AMEA’s high-growth corridors.”

Powerhouse Buyers Ready to Scale Success in Private Label Innovation

Private Label Middle East is renowned for streamlining the networking process between buyers and manufacturers, empowering the people behind the products to move from concept to shelf with speed and confidence. Delivering tangible results is a crucial component, with the region’s most influential buyers already confirmed to attend and eager to source the latest private label innovations. Among the powerhouse names ready to turn conversations into contracts are Al Maya Group, Amazon, Americana Foods, Deliveroo, Dubai Holding Group Services, GMG, IKEA, L’Oreal, SPAR and Talabat.

Balaji Raman, CEO & MD, Intercare Group, commented: “Private Label Middle East enables us to tap into the region’s expanding market, unlock opportunities, create meaningful partnerships, and drive measurable growth. It aligns with our strategic positioning and strengthens our long-term vision to lead with quality, sustainability, and world-class solutions.”

Demand in AMEA Evident as 15 New Countries Join Exhibition Roster

At Private Label Middle East 2025, 81.77% of exhibitors are international, showcasing both established markets and exciting new entrants to build a global network that stretches far beyond AMEA. Returning powerhouses with some of the largest representation include China, Czech Republic, Egypt, India, Italy, Jordan, Poland, Sri Lanka and Türkiye. Making their first-ever appearance at the show and contributing to a 51% surge in new exhibitors since 2024, are brands and pavilions from Australia, Bolivia, CITEM (Philippines), Cyprus, Guatemala, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Mexico, Morocco, Norway, Qatar and Yemen as well as Russia’s Kaliningrad and Tyumen regions, broadening sourcing opportunities across new trade corridors.

Beatrice Balzani, Sales and Marketing, V Label Italia commented: “Private Label Middle East is a key platform for V LABEL Italia to showcase the importance of vegan certification in private label. It enables us to share insights on vegan trends and support companies in meeting consumer demand for more sustainable, conscious choices in retail and foodservice.”

Part of Private Label Middle East’s distinction is the breadth of brands on display including popular household items, baby food, halal and kosher products, auto care and a range of services including laboratory and testing, strategic advisory firms and food technologists. The exhibition floor will also spotlight top international brands such as Alesayi Beverage, Akbar Brothers, Chiara Ambra Cosmetics GMBH, Delmonte, Epson Middle East, Intercare, Mamiba Cosmetics, NAQUA (National Aquaculture), Rasna, Scrub Daddy and Star Zinger cementing the show’s position as the ultimate destination for global sourcing, networking and category-defining innovation.

Rod Maxfield, Group Head of Marketing, Choithrams, commented: “As one of the region’s first private label retailers, we know what it takes to build a successful brand, starting with identifying high-growth categories, aligning with trends like health and wellness, and ensuring sustainable packaging and production. Private Label Middle East gives us the chance to connect with innovative suppliers, anticipate market shifts, and strengthen our ability to deliver value and quality to customers.”

Deep Dive into Consumer Insights, Trends and Success Strategies on Expert Stage

The Expert Stage will spotlight the most pressing forces transforming global retail, sourcing, and distribution with an unparalleled line-up of industry leaders. The brands championing these trends including Big Basket, Choithrams, Coca-Cola, Domino’s, Dubai Holding Group Services and Spinneys will give their first-hand industry insight into largely untapped levers of future growth. Topics include the role of private label in retail strategy, generative AI and customer data, the balance between globalisation and regionalisation, dissecting competitor landscapes and how AI, blockchain, and predictive analytics are revolutionising procurement. Collectively, they underpin the vital role of partnerships in driving market entry and expansion for private label on a global scale.

About Private Label Middle East:

Private Label Middle East is the region’s only dedicated trade show for private label and contract manufacturing, delivering curated matchmaking opportunities and providing exclusive access to global manufacturers, buyers and innovators. Taking place from 15–17 September 2025 at Dubai World Trade Centre, the event is the largest private label showcase in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia, providing the ultimate platform to launch, scale, and refine private label strategies in one of the world’s most dynamic markets.