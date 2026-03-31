Madinah, His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz, Emir of the Madinah Province, emphasized that the honour of serving Hajj and Umrah pilgrims and visitors has never been a fleeting responsibility. Rather, it is a deeply rooted approach upon which this country was founded since its unification by King Abdulaziz bin Abdulrahman Al Saud—may Allah have mercy on his soul. The nation's wise leadership has continued this path up to this prosperous era, with the Kingdom continuously mobilizing all its capabilities to serve the Two Holy Mosques and care for their visitors.

This statement was made during His Highness’s patronage of the opening ceremony of the third edition of the Umrah and Ziyarah Forum. The event, attended by His Excellency the Minister of Hajj and Umrah, Dr Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al-Rabiah, is organized by the Ministry in partnership with the Pilgrim Experience Program at the King Salman International Convention Center from March 30 to April 1, 2026.

He explained that the forum serves as an extension of the care provided by this blessed country, under the leadership of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister—may Allah protect them. This falls within the state's ongoing commitment to enhancing services for the guests of Allah.

The Emir of Madinah Region noted that the experience of the Umrah pilgrim and visitor is not limited to performing rituals; it extends to becoming a comprehensive journey rich in meaning, connected to the roots of this great religion and the depth of Islamic civilization that originated in this blessed land. Therefore, efforts are integrated to develop services, improve their quality, and enrich the experience of the guests of Allah through qualitative projects, effective partnerships, and advanced employment of technologies—primarily Artificial Intelligence (AI)—to provide a smooth, safe, and inspiring experience.

He highlighted that the forum is gaining increasing importance as a global platform that brings together experts, stakeholders, and investors to exchange experiences, discuss opportunities, and forecast the future of the Umrah and Ziyarah sector. This enhances the integration of efforts, elevates service levels, and achieves the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.

Prince Salman bin Sultan clarified that the rapid development within the Umrah and Ziyarah services ecosystem reflects the Kingdom's commitment to its religious and humanitarian mission and its dedication to ensuring that the experience of the guests of Allah remains an exemplary model of quality and organization.

His Highness expressed his gratitude to His Excellency the Minister of Hajj and Umrah, all ministry personnel, and participating entities for their tremendous and continuous efforts to develop this vital sector, praying to Allah to reward them with success and recompense.

During a tour of the accompanying exhibition, the Emir of Madinah Region reviewed the pavilions on display alongside the forum's activities. Held under the theme "A History Told at Every Stop," the exhibition features 150 exhibitors from government entities, service providers, and non-profit organizations.

The Minister of Hajj and Umrah delivered a speech at the ceremony, stating: "The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and His Royal Highness the Crown Prince—may Allah protect them—give the utmost care to the Two Holy Mosques and their visitors." He explained that, with the support and empowerment of the wise leadership, the number of Umrah pilgrims from abroad exceeded 18 million, achieving a 214% growth rate between 2022 and 2025. Meanwhile, the satisfaction rate among Umrah pilgrims rose to 94% in 2025.

He pointed out that at the Prophet’s Mosque, the visitor capacity for the Rawdah Sharif doubled, reaching over 15.6 million visitors last year, while the number of developed historical and enriching sites and destinations increased to 87.

Regarding digital transformation, the Minister of Hajj and Umrah revealed that the number of users of "Nusuk" application has surpassed 51 million worldwide. He also noted the launch of several partnerships with global travel platforms, which have helped facilitate the planning process for arriving Umrah pilgrims and expanded their options.

Considering the current events in the region, His Excellency the Minister of Hajj and Umrah stated: "The Pilgrim Experience ecosystem has proven its high readiness in dealing with sudden changes. The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, in cooperation with the General Authority of Civil Aviation and relevant authorities, operated through a special operations room to resolve all challenges and provide comprehensive services to Umrah pilgrims, ensuring their comfort and safety."

Following that, the attendees watched a visual presentation about the forum, which showcased the features of the spiritual journey of Muslims from around the world to the holiest sites. The presentation highlighted the role of the Umrah and Ziyarah ecosystem in elevating this experience and delivering its message to the entire world.

Then, the CEO of the King Abdulaziz Foundation for Research and Archives (Darah), Turki bin Mohammed Al-Shuwaier, delivered a speech expressing his gratitude to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and His Royal Highness the Crown Prince and Prime Minister—may Allah protect them—for their support and care for scientific and cultural projects that contribute to preserving Islamic heritage and reinforcing the Kingdom’s cultural identity, including the "Historical Atlas of the Prophet's Biography."

He also expressed his thanks to His Royal Highness Prince Faisal bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Special Advisor to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Darah, for his continuous support and wise directives regarding Darah’s scientific and knowledge projects.

Subsequently, the Emir of Madinah Region inaugurated Darah’s scientific project, the "Historical Atlas of the Prophet's Biography," which aims to document the Prophet's biography using the latest advanced technologies. The attendees then watched a visual presentation about the Atlas.

This was followed by a screening of the Umrah and Ziyarah Forum film, which reviewed the forum's journey and its impact, highlighting the efforts made to elevate the experience of Umrah pilgrims and visitors.

Following that, the CEO of Al Rajhi Support Commercial Services, Eng. Bandar bin Abdullah Al Rajhi delivered the official sponsor's speech. He praised the tremendous care given to serving the guests of Allah and visitors to the Prophet’s Mosque, which serves as an extension of the established approach laid down by King Abdulaziz bin Abdulrahman Al Saud—may Allah rest his soul—and continued through the era of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister. He noted that Vision 2030 came to translate this great legacy into integrated institutional work. He also extended his thanks to the Emir of Madinah Region for his attention and care towards Madinah and its visitors.

After that, the Emir of Madinah Region inaugurated a project to name the neighborhoods, streets, paths, and avenues within the Rua Al Madinah project. Implemented by Rua Al Madinah Holding Company, a Public Investment Fund (PIF) company, the naming project aligns with the development's planning philosophy. It adopts historically documented names that reflect cultural values and preserve the urban identity and heritage within a modern urban experience near the Prophet’s Mosque.

The attendees then watched a visual presentation on the project, inspired by the heritage and history of Madinah. The list of names includes four historical areas bearing names associated with tribes that inhabited the region: Bani Abdul Ashhal, Bani Muawiyah, Bani Dhafar, and Bani Mazin. Within these are nine neighbourhoods, including Al-Naim, Al-Adl, Al-Ansar, Al-Rahmah, and others, as well as five avenues comprising 40 streets and paths.

Afterwards, the Emir of Madinah Region witnessed the signing of several agreements and memorandums of understanding between the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah and various entities related to the Umrah and Ziyarah ecosystem. His Highness also handed out the Umrah and Ziyarah Forum awards, granted to outstanding entities in the sector, as well as awards for Umrah companies and external agents.

At the conclusion of the ceremony, the Emir of Madinah Region honoured the success partners from supporting and contributing entities, in recognition of their roles in making the forum a success and reinforcing its journey as a global platform that helps shape the future of Umrah and Ziyarah.