This year’s event will highlight top brands like Finnmaster & Grandezza Boats, Sunseeker Gulf, Bush & Noble, Yachts1 & Arte Di Mare will be part of the Pre-Owned Boat Show 2024.

Dubai, UAE – The Pre-Owned Boat Show returns from November 1st -3rd, 2024, at Dubai Creek Marina, offering a fantastic showcase of premium pre-owned vessels for seasoned sailors and first-time buyers. Attendees can explore both on-water and on-land displays, ensuring there’s something for every boating preference. Whether you’re looking for luxury yachts or high-performance boats, the show offers options for all.

In addition to the impressive displays, the event provides a family-friendly atmosphere with free admission, making it a perfect day out. Registration is simple through the Viya app. The show runs from 3:00 PM to 9:00 PM on Friday, and from 2:00 PM to 9:00 PM on Saturday and Sunday.

Featured Exhibitors

Finnmaster & Grandezza boats will present the Finnmaster T9 and the Grandezza 37 at the Pre-Owned Boat Show, marking the Grandezza 37's debut in UAE waters. Known for their innovative design and superior craftsmanship, these models exemplify the perfect blend of comfort and performance, making them ideal choices for discerning boaters in the region.

will present the and the at the Pre-Owned Boat Show, marking the Grandezza 37's debut in UAE waters. Known for their innovative design and superior craftsmanship, these models exemplify the perfect blend of comfort and performance, making them ideal choices for discerning boaters in the region. Yachts1 will showcase an impressive lineup featuring Princess Yachts and Cranchi boats, known for their exceptional craftsmanship and performance.

will showcase an impressive lineup featuring Princess Yachts and Cranchi boats, known for their exceptional craftsmanship and performance. Sunseeker Gulf will present the Sunseeker Predator 57 , a sleek and powerful yacht designed for high-performance cruising.

will present the , a sleek and powerful yacht designed for high-performance cruising. Bush & Noble will showcase their fleet at the Pre-Owned Boat Show, featuring a diverse selection of boats that highlight their commitment to quality and innovation.

will showcase their fleet at the Pre-Owned Boat Show, featuring a diverse selection of boats that highlight their commitment to quality and innovation. SF Yachts will be showcasing Monte Carlo 60, an elegant yacht with timeless beauty.

will be showcasing Monte Carlo 60, an elegant yacht with timeless beauty. The spotlight will be on Arte Di Mare's impressive fleet, showcasing two magnificent vessels: the Ferretti 670 and the Pershing 5X.

impressive fleet, showcasing two magnificent vessels: the Ferretti 670 and the Pershing 5X. Maxoel Yachts will be showcasing Baia 100ft, a fast planning yacht, a masterpiece succeeding high speeds of 42kn-49kn.

On-Land Excitement

For those interested in more compact models, the on-land display area showcases boats up to 30 feet, ensuring there’s something to suit everyone’s boating needs. This section provides attendees with the chance to explore boats designed for various boating needs, from leisurely cruises to adrenaline-pumping adventures.

A fun day out for the whole family

The Pre-Owned Boat Show is more than just a display of maritime excellence. It is an event for the entire family, offering an unforgettable day of affordable luxury, exploration, and excitement. Admission to the show is free, making it an accessible opportunity for everyone to experience the world of boating.

This year’s Pre-Owned Boat show is made possible by the following sponsors: Wasl, one of the largest real estate management and development companies in the UAE, as well as Viya a luxury lifestyle rewards app, offering rewards & experiences across the UAE.

Yatco, Yachtfinds, and Luxe Gulf, media partners of this show will ensure the event receives wide-reaching exposure, connecting us with a broad audience of yachting enthusiasts and industry professionals. Their valuable support highlights the significance of this event within the maritime industry.

About Dubai Creek Resort

Dubai Creek Resort comprises the iconic Dubai Creek Golf Club and the 5-star luxury hotel, Park Hyatt Dubai. Situated on the banks of the city’s famous waterway, Dubai Creek, this iconic venue features some of the city’s finest award-winning lifestyle, holiday, leisure, and dining experiences.

Located just minutes from Downtown Dubai, DIFC, Deira and Dubai International Airport, Dubai Creek Resort is a haven of tranquility and escapism, transporting guests to a world that seems far away from the hustle and bustle of Dubai, making it the ideal getaway destination and the city’s undisputed destination of excellence.

The iconic Dubai Creek Resort has developed a reputation for its warmth of welcome and excellence of service, not just for avid golfers but to Dubai residents and visitors alike, comprising an 18-hole championship golf course, renowned restaurants, and bars, as well as leading leisure facilities including Dubai Creek Academies, a collaboration of the very best sports, fitness and wellness academy in the UAE.

The Dubai Creek Resort also houses the Dubai Creek Marina, which offers an extensive range of services and facilities to meet boat owners’ needs. In addition to protected moorings for vessels up to 165ft. it also offers a chandlery shop, cruise charters, and the region’s best pleasure boat repair facility.

About Viya Marine

Viya Marine is a leading provider of premium yachting services and experiences in Dubai. Renowned for its commitment to excellence, innovation, and professionalism, Viya Marine offers a comprehensive range of services, including marina management, yacht maintenance, marine retail, boat sales, and boat charters.

The company's portfolio includes some of Dubai's most prestigious marinas, such as Dubai Creek Marina, One&Only Marina at the Palm, and Jewel of the Creek Marina. Viya Marine also operates a state-of-the-art Yacht Service Center and a well-curated marine retail store, ensuring clients have access to top-quality services and products.

As the official dealers of Finnmaster and Grandezza boats in the UAE, Viya Marine offers an exceptional selection of boats that combine elegance, functionality, and performance. The company's boat charter services at One&Only Marina at the Palm deliver bespoke experiences for both leisure and corporate clients.

For media enquiries, please contact:

Zeina Chakhtoura – AMC Advertising and Marketing Consultants

zeina@amcuae.com

+971 52 535 7377