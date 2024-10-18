Dubai, United Arab Emirates - PlanRadar, the leading global platform for digital documentation, communication, and reporting in construction, facility management, and real estate projects, is proud to announce its recognition at the Intelligent Construction Implementation Award 2024. This prestigious award highlights PlanRadar's commitment to helping its clients work more efficiently, enhance project quality, and achieve complete transparency making it easier for companies in the construction industry to manage their projects seamlessly.

The Intelligent Construction Implementation Award specifically acknowledges PlanRadar’s key role in advancing smarter construction practices. By integrating specific digital solutions, PlanRadar empowers contractors, project managers, and construction teams with effective features for real-time data management, issue tracking, and progress reporting, ultimately enhancing project delivery and collaboration across all stages of the building lifecycle.

"We are deeply honoured to receive the Intelligent Construction Implementation Award," said Ibrahim Imam, CEO & Co-Founder of PlanRadar. "This recognition not only reinforces our commitment to making construction processes smoother and more efficient but also reflects the hard work of our team and the trust of our partners. We remain focused on providing construction professionals with the best digital platform to simplify their workflows, ensuring quality projects are delivered on time and within budget".

PlanRadar extends its heartfelt thanks to the Intelligent ICT Awards for this esteemed recognition and is excited to continue pushing the boundaries of digital construction solutions, setting new standards in the industry.

For more information about PlanRadar and its digital solutions for construction and facility management projects, please visit https://www.planradar.com/

About PlanRadar:

PlanRadar is a digital platform for documentation, task management and communication in construction, facility management and real estate projects. The platform enables teams to increase quality, cut costs and complete work faster.

By improving collaboration and providing access to real-time data, PlanRadar’s easy-to-use platform adds value to every person involved in a building’s lifecycle, with flexible capabilities for all company sizes and processes.

Today, PlanRadar serves more than 150,000 users across 75 + countries.