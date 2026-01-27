A pioneering AI-enabled multi-cancer blood test, developed with the NHS in England, will be among the headline innovations featured on the UK Pavilion at WHX Dubai 2026, as UK HealthTech takes the spotlight on one of the world’s most influential healthcare stages.

PinPoint Data Science will exhibit on the ABHI UK Pavilion, joining a strong delegation of UK life sciences and health technology companies showcasing cutting-edge advances across diagnostics, medical technology, AI and digital health.

Designed to support earlier diagnosis and help ease pressure on healthcare systems, the PinPoint Test uses machine learning and routinely collected blood biomarkers to generate clinically meaningful cancer risk assessments. Validated through a five-year real-world evaluation, the test is intended to act as a diagnostic aid—helping clinicians prioritise patients more effectively while reducing unnecessary downstream testing.

Dr Nigel Sansom, Executive Chair at PinPoint Data Science, said: “We are delighted to be attending WHX Dubai this year. It is a rare opportunity for an innovator like PinPoint to meet face-to-face with decision makers and people on the frontlines of healthcare delivery in a whole range of international markets. We are here to promote something new - machine learning as an upgrade to blood testing, a cost-effective tool for managing cancer risk more effectively without exploding budgets; a product that grows and adapts with you as the needs of your healthcare service change. These are the challenges of the 21st century and we’re keen to work with partners in any region to deliver custom solutions.”

Now hosted at the Dubai Exhibition Centre, Expo City Dubai, WHX Dubai has evolved into a global health innovation summit, welcoming over 4,000 visitors from 180 countries and providing a major platform for international collaboration across healthcare.

The ABHI UK Pavilion will highlight the breadth of UK life sciences expertise from medical devices and diagnostics to digital health, AI-driven solutions, genomics and pharma service, helping companies build partnerships that deliver real-world impact.

As the exclusive UK representative for Informa Markets’ healthcare portfolio, ABHI is proud to lead one of the largest national pavilions at the show, supported by Invest Northern Ireland, the Welsh Government, and the Department for Business and Trade (DBT).

Michelle Michelucci, Head of International Events at ABHI, said: “We are so excited to be returning to Dubai for WHX 2026 with a strong delegation of UK innovators. The event has grown significantly in both size and influence, and it’s fantastic to see it reimagined at its new home in Expo City. From early-stage start-ups to global life sciences leaders, the UK Pavilion will once again highlight the best of UK expertise on one of the world’s most influential stages. We canot wait to welcome our companies to Dubai.”

The ABHI UK Pavilion remains a key destination for visitors, offering a central location, strong national branding, and tailored exhibitor support including in-market guidance, curated networking opportunities and introductions to senior healthcare buyers and decision makers.

To learn more about the ABHI UK Pavilion at WHX Dubai 2026, visit:

https://ukhealthcarepavilion.com/events/whx-dubai/

About ABHI

ABHI is the UK’s leading industry association for health technology (HealthTech).

ABHI supports the HealthTech community to save and enhance lives. Members, including both multinationals and small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs), supply products from syringes and wound dressings to surgical robots, diagnostics and digitally enhanced technologies. We represent the industry to stakeholders, such as the government, NHS and regulators. HealthTech plays a key role in supporting delivery of healthcare and is a significant contributor to the UK’s economic growth. HealthTech is the largest employer in the broader Life Sciences sector, employing 196,000 people in 4,360 companies, with a combined turnover of £48bn. ABHI’s 400 members account for approximately 80% of the sector by value.