Cairo – The 11th edition of Pharmaconex, Africa's leading pharmaceutical manufacturing hub, is set to take place from September 8 to 10, 2024, at the Egypt International Exhibitions Center in Cairo. The event is organized by Informa Markets Egypt, a renowned global exhibition organizer and under the patronage of the Egyptian Drug Authority (EDA). This milestone marks over a decade of excellence and growth in developing the pharmaceutical industry in alignment with Egypt’s strategic initiative to localize modern pharmaceutical industries.

Pharmaconex 2024 will feature key exhibitors from over 20 countries, with more than 300 companies showcasing their products and services. The exhibition is anticipated to draw an audience of over 8,500 visitors.

Informa Markets is also committed to promoting diversity and inclusion in the pharmaceutical sector. Thereby, it will host the “Women in Pharma” networking event in collaboration with “Women of Egypt”, on the sidelines of the exhibition. The event titled "Harmony in Leadership, Growth in Business" designed to empower women in the pharmaceutical sector by enhancing their professional capabilities, with a special focus on women in leadership roles.

This year’s edition, the exhibition will also feature the "Pharmaconex Technical Conference," attended by leaders and pioneers in the pharmaceutical industry from both the public and private sectors across Africa. The conference will include diversified sessions on topics such as achieving quality standards, with participation from African government agencies and foreign investors. Additionally, the conference will highlight key areas such developments in the pharmaceutical manufacturing sector in Africa, innovative manufacturing trends, and digitalization.

This edition of Pharmaconex will also host the “Cleanroom Technology Conference”, organized in collaboration with the German Cleanroom Institute (DRRI), featuring experts from Egypt and Europe. The conference will cover various topics, such as the challenges facing the cleanroom industry, exploring best practices and cutting-edge solutions in this field. This collaboration highlights the growing importance of international cooperation in advancing cleanroom technologies and standards, ultimately enhancing participants' expertise and operational efficiency.

Dr. Ali Ghamrawy, Chairman of the Egyptian Drug Authority, stated: "I am honored to be part of this prominent event, especially given the strong direction of Egypt towards supporting the national pharmaceutical industry and enhancing an investment-friendly environment for the pharmaceutical sector. Our participation in Pharmaconex 2024 reflects our commitment to overcoming all challenges facing companies and enhancing our capabilities to achieve sustainable growth in this vital sector. At the Egyptian Drug Authority, we believe that the integration between the public and private sectors is the key to the success of these efforts, and we strongly support the organization of such exhibitions that contribute to advancing development and innovation in Egypt's pharmaceutical industry."

Samar Awad, the Exhibition Manager, stated, "Pharmaconex has successfully highlighted the tremendous growth witnessed in the pharmaceutical sector across the African continent over the past years, enabling Egyptian companies to export medicines to Africa and subsequently to global markets. The pharmaceutical industries in North Africa are expected to grow annually by 8%, reaching over $22 billion by 2025."

Awad added: “Egypt is considered one of the leading countries in pharmaceutical manufacturing for the local market and export. Hence, Pharmaconex 2024 serves as a vital hub for the pharmaceutical industry in the region, linking the entire supply chain for this sector in Egypt. It provides a platform for exploring the latest innovations, establishing strategic partnerships, and fostering the growth of the sector across the continent.”

Moreover, Pharmaconex 2024 presents awards across several fields within the pharmaceutical manufacturing sector, recognizing the outstanding efforts made in advancing the industry. The awards will encompass multiple categories, including active pharmaceutical ingredients development, packaging, automation, digital transformation, and sustainability.

It is worth noting that the exhibition features eight main sectors of pharmaceutical manufacturing. These sectors include active pharmaceutical ingredients and generic APIs, biopharmaceuticals, fine chemicals, intermediates and excipient, packaging materials, clean rooms, contract manufacturing, machinery and process, as well as lab equipment.