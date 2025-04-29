Abu Dhabi, Building on the remarkable success of the previous editions, the 11th Abu Dhabi International Conference in Dermatology and Aesthetics (AIDA), will be held during May 2-4, 2025, at the prestigious Conrad Hotel in Etihad Towers, Abu Dhabi, UAE. The 4th of May will be conducted virtually in order to facilitate greater accessibility for participants on a global scale.

AIDA will play host to a significant number of international experts, specialists, doctors, and lecturers. The event will feature approximately 60 experts and specialists from the UAE and other countries, who will present their experiences and expertise in the treatment of skin diseases, cosmetic surgery, laser therapy, and the utilisation of artificial intelligence and the industrial revolution to deliver optimal treatment methods.

The Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi is supporting and sponsoring this prestigious event, which is being attended by leading specialists in dermatology, cosmetics and laser treatments from the GCC countries, the Middle East and internationally renowned institutions.

The conference will address recent advancements in the domains of dermatology, aesthetics, anti-aging medicine, lasers, and cosmetics. Furthermore, it will facilitate the identification of novel and sophisticated treatments for various skin-related conditions, the implementation of optimal evidence-based strategies and practices, the integration of acquired knowledge into patient care and treatment, and the utilisation of available treatment options that contribute to the development of clinical practices and the enhancement of healthcare quality.

Dr. Khaled Othman, Consultant Dermatology-Founder and Conference President, said that the UAE's healthcare sector is receiving tremendous support from its prudent leadership. Their commitment to providing the best healthcare possible to their citizens and residents is truly commendable. The leadership has established an advanced healthcare infrastructure and prepared distinguished human cadres to provide treatment at the highest levels, making the country a leading destination for hosting international medical conferences.

“This edition of AIDA has attracted a select group of specialists from around the world. They came to share inspiration, knowledge and pioneering ideas that shape dermatology and aesthetics in the UAE, the Middle East and the world,” Dr. Othman added.

He also noted that the conference's specialised scientific committee has prepared a comprehensive programme covering everything related to dermatology and aesthetic surgery, dermatology, anti-aging techniques, laser technology, and other dermatological specialties.

Dr. Khaled Othman is certain that this year's conference will provide a valuable platform for networking and building professional relationships. It aspires to drive innovation in dermatology and aesthetic medicine, contributing to improved patient care and higher standards of treatment.

Dr. Meera Al Adawi, Conference Vice President, Dermatology Consultant at Sheikh Khalifa Medical City (SKMC), stated that a distinguished programme has been meticulously prepared for the conference. This programme includes the organisation of workshops and competitions for resident physicians from the UAE and the GCC countries with a view to qualifying the participants, refining their skills, and augmenting their experience in their respective fields of specialisation in dermatology and cosmetic medicine.

She also said that the conference's supervisory committees have meticulously crafted a diverse array of immersive and interactive activities, with the objective of enhancing the conference experience for all participants. These activities encompass a wide range of formats, including practical workshops, expert meeting sessions, keynote presentations, case studies, live demonstrations, and research summaries on dermatology and aesthetics.

For her part, Dr. Fatima Hasan Al Marzooqi, Scientific Committee Chair, Consultant Dermatologist, and Head of Dermatology Department at Zayed Military Hospital, said that all dermatological medical associations from the UAE, the GCC countries, and the Arab countries have been invited to participate in the conference. These associations have been invited to speak during its sessions, deliver specialised lectures, and discuss important research papers.

Dr. Huda Rajab Ali, Scientific Committee Co-Chair, Chair of Dermatology Department, AHS-SEHA, Abu Dhabi, UAE has asserted that Abu Dhabi holds significant importance as a venue for specialized medical conferences. These conferences serve as pivotal platforms, offering medical and technical personnel invaluable expertise and experience through the discourse and research presented.

The AIDA-2025 will be the place to see the latest developments in the diagnosis and treatment of dermatological diseases, laser therapy techniques and aesthetic treatment. Moreover, this year's edition will feature 25 exhibitors showcasing the latest devices and medical equipment related to dermatology, cosmetic and laser medicine.