The Ajman Chamber is participating in the Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2025, in collaboration with the Ajman Tourism Development Department with a view to promote the investment opportunities available in the emirate, particularly within the hotel, hospitality, entertainment, and retail sectors, among others. It also seeks to enhance the Ajman Chamber's capacity to build international relationships and partnerships with participating entities and institutions from various countries worldwide.

The ATM's activities are taking place from April 28th to May 1st at the Dubai World Trade Center, with the participation of 2,800 exhibitors representing 161 countries.

Aisha Al Nuaimi, Director of the Investment and Business Promotion Department at Ajman Chamber, emphasized the significance of the Ajman Chamber's participation in the ATM, highlighting the exceptional capabilities and promising opportunities that the emirate of Ajman possesses in the field of tourism investments. She further pointed out that Ajman enjoys a distinguished strategic location, advanced infrastructure and services, and a seamless and incentivizing business environment, in addition to Ajman's rich and diverse cultural landscape and unique natural attractions.

For her part, Fatima Yaqoob Al Awadhi, Head of the Investment Attraction Section at Ajman Chamber, commended the diversity of international participation in the ATM. She noted that this directly contributes to holding an intensive series of bilateral meetings with representatives of participating entities and institutions, providing ample opportunities for the exchange of expertise and the exploration of avenues for joint cooperation. This also strengthens the network of international relations that support the growth of tourism and commercial investments in Ajman, thereby supporting the emirate's direction towards achieving sustainable economic development and increasing the contribution of the tourism sector to the gross domestic product.