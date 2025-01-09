SHARJAH, UAE: The Sharjah Research, Technology, and Innovation Park (SRTI Park) will host the 13th International Conference on Pharmacy and Medicine (ICPM 2025) from January 21 to 23, 2025, under the theme "Building a Culture of Innovation and Technology in Healthcare."

The event will bring together experts and professionals from the fields of medicine, pharmacy, and healthcare, and will be complemented by a specialized exhibition focused on latest innovations and new products.

The conference, one of the region's leading healthcare events, seeks to foster innovation and creativity among healthcare providers, academics, and professionals. It will highlight the latest advancements in medical and pharmaceutical technologies, while opening new avenues for international collaboration and investment in this vital sector.

This year’s event will witness extensive participation from high-profile dignitaries, decision-makers, academics, researchers, and representatives from leading global and local companies specializing in healthcare technologies and pharmaceutical industries. A companion exhibition will showcase the latest innovations and products in medicine, pharmacy, and biotechnology.

The conference agenda includes a series of scientific lectures and specialized workshops delivered by international experts. Interactive panel discussions and B2B meetings will also take place, offering opportunities for meaningful collaboration and strategic partnerships between companies and investors.

SRTI Park hosting the major event reflects its commitment to creating an ideal environment for innovation and supporting startups and specialized companies in the healthcare sector. It aligns with the innovation park's vision to position Sharjah as a regional and global hub for healthcare innovation and advanced technology.

The event is expected to attract thousands of visitors from within the UAE and abroad, along with hundreds of exhibitors representing leading global healthcare companies.

The ICPM Conference and Exhibition serves as an ideal platform for researchers, students, and entrepreneurs to explore the latest innovations in the healthcare sector and build strategic partnerships that contribute to economic growth and healthcare development in the region.

For more information: Official Conference Website: www.icpm.ae