Ahmed bin Saeed: “The Show aligns with our shared ambition to build smarter, safer, and more sustainable airports to serve travellers and airlines”

US$240 billion in airport development in Asia-Pacific and Middle East

The Middle East to have 530 million passengers in 2043

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: The theme for the 25th edition of the Airport Show to be held at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) from May 12 to 14 next year - The Future of Airport Innovation Starts Here – speak volumes about the sharp focus airports are giving to streamlining their operations, optimizing efficiency, conserving resources and designing and building green infrastructure.

His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, and Patron of the Airport Show said: “The landmark B2B platform in Dubai, the global centre of connectivity, highlights the emerging technologies, cultivates strategic partnerships, supports national and regional priorities, and enables meaningful dialogues between regulators, operators, and solution providers.”

He added: “It will help further our shared ambition of building smarter, safer, and more sustainable airports, and of enhancing the quality of service and facilities for airlines and passengers alike. It is encouraging to see Dubai playing an active role in defining the next chapter of global aviation and ushering in a new era of opportunity and excellence in air travel.”

Targeting the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia (MEASA) region, one of the longest running airport industry B2B and knowledge-sharing platforms has carved out for itself a crucial role as airports work towards striking a balance between flexibility, innovation, resource management, and sustainability to cater to changing passenger needs and meet their expectations. Its co-located conferences are the Global Airport Leaders’ Forum, the Women in Aviation Middle East Conference.

The airport industry is negotiating a turning point on the journey of massive digital transformation and sustainability. Airports are working towards scaling up zero-waste operations, promoting the circular use of materials, and generating more renewable energy than they consume.

Remarked May Ismail, Event Manager at RX Middle East, organizers of the Airport Show: “More than 90 percent of visitors have called their participation at the B2B show essential for their businesses. With top-tier exhibitors, exclusive debuts, and non-stop networking, the 25th edition is expected to post new benchmarks for the aviation industry exhibitions. The exceptional journey will see ground-breaking and revolutionary innovations being showcased at the landmark event.”

The entire airport ecosystem will convene in Dubai and will see over 140 leading suppliers from 20-plus countries. Over 7,000 attendees are coming from over 30 countries, along with 120 buyers.

According to CAPA - Centre for Aviation, the global airport construction has stabilized with 1031 projects worth US$766 billion, led by Asia-Pacific growth, as of July 2025.

As per the ACI World’s forecasts, global passenger numbers are expected to reach 17.7 billion by 2043. The MEASA region is positioning itself to play a significant role in the evolving landscape of air travel and pumping massive investments in developing and expanding its airport infrastructure and enhancing passenger experience.

The region will see a projected investment of US$151 billion in airport capacity expansion by 2040. Airports are focusing on sustainability through innovations in renewable energy, electric and autonomous vehicles, energy-efficient building design, waste reduction, and digital tools to optimize operations. The goal is to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 by reducing the environmental impact of airports and air travel.

According to ACI World, airports in the Asia-Pacific and Middle East regions are poised to undergo extensive development, with combined investments of US$240 billion dedicated to both upgrading existing facilities (brownfield projects) and building new airports (greenfield projects) between 2025 and 2035.

The global airport projects pipeline, as tracked by Global Data in Q3 2025, is worth US$770.1 billion. By region, Middle East and North Africa accounts for the largest portion of the total, with a pipeline valued at US$140.8 billion. The global pipeline is dominated by projects in the advanced stages of development. Projects worth US$415.9 billion are in the execution stage and US$116.4 billion is in the pre-execution stages of design, tender, and EPC award.

The MENA airport construction projects are in advanced stages, with 78.7 percent of the total value in pre-execution and execution phases. Saudi Arabia holds the largest share of the pipeline value at 42.5 percent, followed by the UAE at 26.8 percent and Bahrain at 7.6 percent.

Passenger traffic, according to the International Air Transport Association (IATA) forecasts, in the Middle East will reach 530 million by 2043.

In the fast-growing economic MEASA region, investments in new airport construction have remained strong.

Saudi Arabia is expanding its aviation sector to attract 150 million tourists by 2030. Emirates, Etihad, and Qatar Airways, among the fastest-growing in the world, have been benefiting from the region’s strategic geographic location and supportive regulatory environment. The UAE and Saudi Arabia stand out with their airport projects.

Two monumental developments are underway in Riyadh and Dubai to handle 185 million and 260 million passengers annually, respectively. These two gigantic projects alone account for nearly 80 percent of the total spending on airport development across the region. The expansion of the Sharjah International Airport to enhance capacity to accommodate 20 million passengers annually by building an additional runway and designing a new passenger terminal will be completed by the close of 2027.

About RX:

RX is a global leader in events and exhibitions, leveraging industry expertise, data, and technology to build businesses for individuals, communities, and organisations. With a presence in 25 countries across 42 industry sectors, RX hosts approximately 350 events annually. RX is committed to creating an inclusive work environment for all our people. RX empowers businesses to thrive by leveraging data-driven insights and digital solutions. RX is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. For more information, visit www.rxglobal.com.

About RELX

RELX is a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. RELX serves customers in more than 180 countries and has offices in about 40 countries. It employs more than 36,000 people over 40% of whom are in North America. The shares of RELX PLC, the parent company, are traded on the London, Amsterdam and New York stock exchanges using the following ticker symbols: London: REL; Amsterdam: REN; New York: RELX.

*Note: Current market capitalization can be found at http://www.relx.com/investors