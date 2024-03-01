DIAMUN runs until 3 March and this year’s theme, ‘Innovating Towards a Sustainable Future’, is inspired by the UN Sustainable Development Goals 9, 16, and 17

Conference to address pressing issues like climate change, the applications of AI, pink tax, and peacekeeping forces in harsh political climates

Dubai, UAE: Over 600 student delegates from 60+ nationalities and 23 schools, including 10 from outside the UAE, are participating in the 2024 DIAMUN. Hosted by Dubai International Academy (DIA) Emirates Hills, the 16th annual Model United Nations (MUN) Conference runs from 29 February to 3 March. DIAMUN fosters debate and constructive discussions on the world’s most pressing issues, all with sustainability at the forefront.

The chief guest at the opening ceremony was His Excellency Kris Panday, Ambassador of Canada to the UAE, along with Poonam Bhojani, CEO of Innoventures Education. Following the inauguration, students engaged in active debate and discussion in their respective committees to address a range of pertinent agendas such as climate change, the applications of artificial intelligence, the question of the pink tax, and peacekeeping forces in harsh political climates.

The theme for this year’s conference is ‘Innovating Towards a Sustainable Future’, drawing inspiration from the UN Sustainable Development Goals 9, 16, and 17, as well as the 2024 ‘Summit of the Future’ event aimed at responding to emerging challenges and accelerating the efforts for achieving the SDG goals.

HE Kris Panday, Ambassador of Canada to the UAE, said: “It is a pleasure to attend what promises to be another inspiring DIAMUN. The agenda this year is highly relevant to the challenges facing our world and reflects the growing need for urgent action. It is encouraging to see future world leaders express such a deep interest and commitment to climate action and sustainability, especially in the context of the UAE – a country that has made remarkable progress in accelerating its climate agenda. I am certain students will draw inspiration from this vision as they discuss, debate and develop solutions for the way forward.”

Reflecting the critical relevance of the conference’s theme Secretary General Anoushka Rose, added: “In our constantly evolving world, one of the most important responsibilities that we are all tasked with is leveraging the technology and tools we have at hand, to tackle the challenges we see around us, and build a more sustainable future.”

In addition to the existing 14 committees, DIAMUN has launched two new committees, the United Nations Commission on Science and Technology for Development (UNCSTD) and United Nations Women (UNW). UNCSTD places a strong emphasis on harnessing technology and innovation for sustainable development. Moreover, the UNW committee focuses on achieving equality and propelling growth as a more connected and involved community.

DIAMUN 2024, like its previous iterations, proudly upholds its legacy of being the largest THIMUN (The Hague International Model United Nations) affiliated conference in the Middle East and North African region, representing 150 countries, reaffirming its commitment to promoting global understanding amongst the youth and nurturing future world leaders.

