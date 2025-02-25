Abu Dhabi-UAE – Khalifa University of Science and Technology has announced more than 100 top-of-the-range innovations will be showcased on 27 February 2025 at the second edition of Research and Innovation Exhibition 2025, which also coincides with the UAE’s Innovation Month. These innovations will beckon investors and industry leaders for their market potential and scalability, new technology, and alignment with the UAE’s vision for economic development. Open to the public, this year’s event reflects the role of Khalifa University as a leading research institution in the UAE for scientific exploration, innovation and commercialization.

The Research and Innovation Exhibition 2025 brings together industry partners and government stakeholders, while showcasing three key zones – Research projects, Industry applications and Startups. These zones will highlight live demonstrations of industry-relevant solutions, case studies showcasing industry collaborations, a networking area, projects being incubated at Khalifa University, as well as posters presented by students and researchers.

