Abu Dhabi is set to revolutionize the Internal Audit industry by hosting the landmark Regional Great Audit Minds (GAM) Conference 2023. Drawing in over 1,300 global audit professionals, this event makes its debut outside the USA. Under the patronage of the Supreme Audit Institution and hosted by the UAE Internal Auditors Association (UAE IAA), and will focus on artificial intelligence, sustainability, ESG, and beyond.

"We at BEEAH, the pioneer of sustainable quality of life in the MENA region, and as IAA's sustainability partner, deeply value the GAM conference for its ability to unite the principles of sustainability and governance. The connection between sustainability and governance is mutually beneficial, as businesses must integrate sustainable principles with effective governance to ensure their long-term viability and create a meaningful impact". Said Khaled Al Huraimel - Group CEO, BEEAH Group.

"EY is committed to helping business create value for sustainability as well as helping sustainability create value for business. We recognize that ESG evolved from being a niche concern to a select group of people, to becoming a fundamental factor for making business decisions and setting strategic objectives. It is an honor to participate and support the GAM Conference hosted by the UAE IAA, a platform dedicated to fostering excellence in sustainability, auditing and financial stewardship. We are excited to be a part of this transformative journey towards excellence and sustainability for future generations.” Yasir Ahmad, EY CCaSS MENA Leader

“By coming together to harness the incredible potential of collaboration and innovation, the 1st Regional GAM Conference is set to be a game-changer. It's where ideas turn into action, and where leaders join forces to shape a brighter tomorrow. At KPMG we are thrilled to be part of this initiative in order to contribute to the discussion on business and audit challenges. Together, we are on the path to inspire consistent learning and innovative solutions”, said Sudhir Arvind, Global Lead Partner and Governance, Risk and Solutions leader, at KPMG Lower Gulf.

“At Protiviti, we value our partnership with the IAA UAE as we collaborate on diverse initiatives for the internal audit fraternity in the region. The Conference is the ideal platform to gain insights on latest innovations and sustainable solutions that will revolutionize businesses in the future. It is imperative for CAEs to embrace these changes and adopt newer technologies as they will ensure more robust compliance and risk mitigation within their organization, as well as position them as strategic partner to the board and management.” Arindam De, Dy. CEO & Managing Director, Protiviti Member Firm for the Middle East Region”.

Adnan Zaidi, PwC Partner and UAE IAA Executive Committee Member “PwC is proud to be a strategic sponsor of the first GAM Conference to take place in the ME. Our knowledgeable ESG and Internal Audit Subject Matter Experts will deliver their current thoughts and insights in various sessions throughout the event that will continue to shape our business and economic future. We look forward to hearing the views of several leading risk and internal audit professionals as we explore the theme of this year’s event - ‘Igniting Sustainable Thinking’. We would like to congratulate the IAA for bringing this conference to the UAE and will continue to work closely with them to help shape the future of the Internal Audit profession in the ME.”

