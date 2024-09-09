Orange Jordan, through its comprehensive CSR programs implemented under the umbrella of Orange Digital Centers (ODC), strives to establish a long-term relationship with the participants of the programs through enabling them to exchange experiences and knowledge to boost their skills. Aligning with this, Orange’s community programs participants showcased their products and services at the Special Operations Forces Exhibition and Conference SOFEX 2024.

SOFEX formed an opportunity to showcase Orange's digital innovations namely the "MARS-JO Rover" device that has been built and manufactured at the Fabrication Lab in Irbid for educational purposes to simulate the exploration and study of space and the Martian environment.

Startup companies had the chance to interact with the visitors, including the Manara Research and Development company, which is part of Orange’s Accelerator in Zarqa. Manara, specialized in manufacturing custom-made electronic devices that develop interactive holograms showcased its innovations and solutions.

Furthermore, Orange introduced its virtual hospital project, which was designed at the Innovation Hub in Amman. It employs augmented reality technology in healthcare services showcasing technology’s contribution to setting new standards for the healthcare industry through customized services, to save time and effort for both the doctor and the patient, and thus reflecting on the overall patient experience.

It is worth mentioning that Orange Jordan sponsored the 14th Special Operations Forces Exhibition and Conference SOFEX 2024, as the exclusive telecommunications partner in alignment with the extended partnership with the Jordanian Armed Forces and Security agencies. The company provided SOFEX 2024 with full-fledged telecommunications solutions and services, and showcased a wide range of state-of-the-art defense technology products and services through its booth.

