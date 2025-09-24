The Supervisory Team for the Promotion of Omani Products “OPEX”, in collaboration with Veronafiere Company, organised a seminar titled ‘Investment Opportunities in Oman’s Marble Sector’ on the sidelines of Marmomac International Exhibition for Natural Stone, Architectural Design and Stone Industry Technologies in Verona, Italy.

The seminar was held in the presence of His Highness Sayyid Nazar bin Al Julanda bin Majid Al Said, Ambassador of the Sultanate of Oman to the Italian Republic, who hailed the effective presence of Oman’s pavilion at the exhibition. He noted that the pavilion stands out through its distinctive design, the superior quality and distinctive colours of Omani marble, and the range of incentives and services offered by the participating government bodies to investors.

He added, “The Omani marble has proven its quality and earned a distinguished reputation, and now competes confidently with products from countries long recognised in the natural stone industry. It is overwhelming to see Omani products in global platforms such as Marmomac, and we look forward to witness Omani factories broadening their reach and entering new markets through strategic commercial agreements and investment partnerships.”

At the seminar, officials from the Ministry of Energy and Minerals stated that one of the key upcoming opportunities in the marble sector will be for a site in the wilayat of Ibra in North Al Sharqiyah Governorate, which will be launched soon through ‘Taqa’ platform. The officials also emphasised that the Sultanate of Oman continues to open its doors to investors in valuable mineral resources including copper, magnesium, chromium, nickel, silica, and other industrial minerals.

The officials noted that the Sultanate’s government is driving the development of the mining sector as one of the key pillars of Oman Vision 2040, which is being achieved through regulations that safeguard investors’ rights, digital platforms that simplify processes and enhance transparency, and incentives that support sustainable local and international investments. All investment opportunities are made available through advanced digital channels, with the ‘Taqa’ Platform at the forefront. The platform aims at increasing efficiency, ensuring transparency, and maximising the impact of investments, the officials pointed out.

On another note, representatives from the Public Establishment for Industrial Estates “Madayn” highlighted the available investment opportunities in the marble sector across its industrial cities. Madayn has more than four decades of expertise in developing, managing, and operating 10 operational industrial cities, in addition to the Knowledge Oasis Muscat, Al Mazunah Free Zone, and three new cities currently under development. The officials then gave a brief on Madayn’s vision which focuses on advancing the Sultanate’s position as a leading regional centre of manufacturing, ICT, innovation and entrepreneurship excellence, and outlined Madayn’s mission in attracting industrial investments and providing continued support, through regionally and globally competitive strategies, good infrastructure, value adding services, and easy governmental processes.

Investment Incentives

Madayn officials also highlighted the incentives offered to investors, which include lease period for up to 30 years, renewable for the same period; right to waive the lease right for the remaining period of the contract; right to sell constructions and buildings on the leased land; right to involve partners in the lease contract; fair evaluation of buildings and facilities upon the termination of the lease contract; availability of developed and equipped lands with basic services (water, electricity, telecom, roads); and transparent legal frameworks illustrating rights and obligations; and punctuality in service delivery. They added that Madayn also offers a range of additional incentives that are designed to attract investments in the Sultanate’s industrial sector, including a five-year income tax exemption for industrial projects, and exemption of production inputs from taxes and customs duties, in addition to other incentives and services.

Following the seminar, His Highness Sayyid Nazar bin Al Julanda bin Majid Al Said, Ambassador of the Sultanate of Oman to the Italian Republic, toured the Sultanate of Oman’s pavilion at Marmomac, where he explored the wide range of investment opportunities and incentives offered by the participating government bodies, and viewed the products displayed by Omani companies while engaging with their representatives.