UAE: Professor Roger Kornberg, Chairman of the World Laureates Association and Nobel Laureate in Chemistry (2006), officially announced the launch of the OPENSCI Initiative.

The announcement took place during a joint session of the World Laureates Summit (WLS) and the World Governments Summit (WGS).

The OPENSCI Initiative launched the OPENSCI Platform, utilizing AI and blockchain technology to ensure that knowledge contributors share economic rewards both equitably and instantaneously.

Kornberg noted the two key features of OPENSCI. “The first is the creation of scientific tokens anchored in scientific contribution to enhance the support of science; the second is the development of an AI platform for scientists led by AI agents capable of autonomous reasoning, retrieval of literature, problem-solving, and so forth.”

New Infrastructure for Scientific Discovery

OPENSCI is designed as a new scientific infrastructure that combines AI with verifiable digital attribution to ensure that scientific contributions are transparently tracked and fairly rewarded as discoveries move from research to real-world application.

The initiative introduces a decentralized platform that enables long-term, milestone-based research funding, provides permanent attribution for ideas, data, and discoveries, accelerates collaboration across institutions, and shortens the gap between discovery and commercialization.

By integrating AI to speed digital verification that protects scientific credit, OPENSCI aims to provide trust, incentives, and continuity in the global research ecosystem.

The WLS 2026 convenes Nobel laureates, policymakers, technologists, and business leaders to examine practical frameworks for scientific and societal development over the next 25 years.

The summit’s alignment with the WGS marks the first time leading scientists and policymakers are convening at this scale to address the future of basic science together.