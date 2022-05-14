Dubai - Oman Tourism Forum 2022 by Oman Ministry of Heritage and Tourism was launched at the Dubai World Trade Center (DWTC) during Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2022 in Dubai, UAE. The event is organized by Ministry of Heritage and Tourism (MHT), co-organized by International China Investment Forum and coordinated by China Travel Online.

Oman Tourism Forum was a big success with a record number of over two hundred delegates from China, Europe, Asia, India, Middle East and Oman. It was the largest business event during ATM. The forum objective is to enable industry stakeholders to explore tourism partnership in Oman, at regional and international level.

China was one of the key element in this forum. The forum made history as the largest gathering of Chinese agents during ATM with more than 50 Chinese travel agents attending the event.

The event was officiated by His Excelleny Azzan Al Busaidi, Undersecretary of Tourism, Oman Ministry of Heritage and Tourism. HE Azzan said: “today, we are here to focus on the China market given the strategic importance it play in Oman Tourism Forum 2022. As you might be aware, China has the worlds largest source market, from 57 million in 2010 to 169 million outbound tourist in 2019.”

Marcus Lee, CEO China Travel Online and Oman Tourism Forum Chair in his introductory speech said: “in achieving Vision 2040, there are several key questions to bring Oman Tourism to the next levels, including global, aviation, hotel and MICE partnership.

The event was empowered by 22 esteemed speakers and VIP guests, including Omran CEO, China largest tour operator CITS GM, Oman Airports CEO, Beijing Spring Travel GM, Oman Air, China Southern Airlines GM and GSA Manager, CSCEC Director, Salam Air CEO, China Travel Online CEO, Orascom CEO, Oman Convention Bureau Director, ICCA CEO, Rotana Hotels President & CEO, MINOR hotels Senior Vice President MENA, Oman Convention & Exhibition Center CEO, Time Hotels Group CEO and many more.

MOU signing ceremony between Visit Oman and Beijing Spring Travel was a highlight of the event. Beiing Spring travel is a top 3 largest tour operator in China, that also owns Spring airline with 102 aircrafts. The MOU was signed by Visit Oman Managing Director Shabib Mohamed Al-Mamari with Mr. Yang Yang, GM of Beijing Spring Travel, and Marcus Lee, CEO China Travel Online as coordinator. The signing was witnessed by HE Azzan Al Busaidi, Undersecretary and Omran CEO Hashil Bin Obaid Al Mahrouqi.

After completion of the panel discussions,the delegates was excited with a prize drawing session. There were 9 prizes given out, sponsored by Oman Air, Salam Air, Minor hotels and Rotana hotels.

Saada Abdullah Al Harthi, Director of Business Development, Ministry of Heritage and Tourism delivered the closing speech and thanked the delegates fo their participation.

The forum shows Oman Ministry of Heritage and Tourism strong commitment to explorepartnerships with industry stakeholders and welcome tourists from regional and international destinations.

