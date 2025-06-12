Nizwa – The Governorate of Dakhliyah welcomed more than 415,000 visitors in 2024, marking a growth of over 32% compared to the previous year, according to data released by the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism.

Home to iconic heritage sites such as Nizwa Fort, Jabreen Castle and the Unesco World Heritage site of Bahla Fort, the governorate continues to solidify its position as one of the country’s key cultural tourism hubs.

Fakhriya bint Khamis al Ghassaniyah, Director of the Department of Tourism Product Development and Experiences at the ministry, confirmed that 2025 will see the rollout of an ambitious tourism development plan focused on diversifying tourism offerings and enriching visitor experiences. The ministry, in coordination with governors’ offices across the sultanate, is implementing a series of qualitative projects as part of its wider tourism strategy.

“These projects aim to enhance the quality of the tourism product and broaden the range of experiences available to visitors, positioning Oman as a well-rounded and integrated tourist destination,” said Fakhriya.

She added that the ministry remains committed to promoting cultural tourism as a cornerstone of its diversification strategy, with a strong focus on preserving and celebrating national identity.

In line with this, the ministry has launched the Omani Food and Culinary Tourism programme, which includes initiatives such as documenting traditional Omani cuisine and developing culinary tourism itineraries. These experiences feature guided visits to traditional kitchens and restaurants serving authentic local dishes.

“The culinary programme not only highlights Omani gastronomy as a unique tourism attraction but also boosts the local economy,” Fakhriya said.

