Muscat - The Sultanate of Oman participated in the European Hydrogen Week 2025 in Brussels as the Official Country Partner. Led by His Excellency Eng. Salim bin Nasser Al Aufi, Minister of Energy and Minerals, the national delegation brought together key entities from across Oman’s hydrogen ecosystem, including Hydrogen Oman (Hydrom), OQ Alternative Energy, Nama Water Services, Oman Electricity Transmission Company (OETC), Oman Tank Terminal Company (OTTCO), and OQ Gas Networks.

With over USD 50 billion in committed investment secured across two public auction rounds and a third underway, the country’s participation in the European Hydrogen Week looked to secure durable market partnerships, agree on pragmatic certification pathways, and accelerate the enabling conditions that allow gigawatt-scale investments to reach final investment decision.

His Excellency Eng. Salim bin Nasser Al Aufi, Minister of Energy and Minerals and Chairman of Hydrom commented: “Our participation in the European Hydrogen Week is about connecting Oman’s progress with European leadership and the wider international effort to advance the hydrogen economy. We have built a framework that enables scale; our focus now is aligning infrastructure, certification, and regulation, to ensure what we develop in Oman can be utilized locally and at the same time move seamlessly across borders with the credibility, traceability, and standards that Europe and global markets demand.”

Throughout the week, Oman took part in a series of discussions on policy, infrastructure, and project implementation, contributing to conversations that are shaping Europe’s hydrogen economy. A key focus was the import route anchored in Duqm and Dhofar that complements established North Sea gateways in the Netherlands, Germany, and Belgium and broadens Europe’s points of entry. In coordination with European institutions, ports, regulators, and classification societies, Oman worked to align on the practical steps that enable cross-border flows at scale. The aim is to establish a credible and investable pathway linking Omani production to European industrial demand, broadening access, enhancing resilience, and supporting the EU’s long-term decarbonization goals.

As Europe moves to operationalize its hydrogen import ambitions, Oman offers a delivery architecture that is already in motion. The week was about connecting ecosystems, linking upstream readiness with downstream demand through aligned infrastructure, regulation, and market design.

About Hydrom

Hydrom serves as the national orchestrator of Oman’s Green Hydrogen Strategy execution and green hydrogen economy development. Its mandate includes setting the strategy and advising the government on policies and legal frameworks for the sector, delineating government-owned lands for hydrogen development, structuring large-scale projects, managing developer allocation processes, and facilitating shared infrastructure and connected ecosystem industries. Through its role, Hydrom advances in-country value by creating employment, supporting educational initiatives, and developing local supply chains and industry-related opportunities across the value chain.

