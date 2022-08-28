Muscat, Oman—The Oman edition of the Corrosion Conference, jointly organized by Al Nimr Expo, Innovative Concepts and Raya Services in partnership with AMPP Oman, is slated to open at the Grand Ballroom of the Oman Convention & Exhibition Centre from August 29 to 31.

The inauguration ceremony, which will see a VIP gathering of esteemed technical experts, industry leaders and influencers across the corrosion sector, will be graced by His Excellency Eng. Khamis Mohammed Abdullah Al Shammakhi, Undersecretary of Transport, Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology. The welcome address by Amjad Al Kharusi, AMPP Oman General Manager, will kickstart the affair, followed by an opening address and keynote speeches by Salim Mahrouqi, Trustee, AMPP Oman Chapter; Taher Mohammed Khalifa Al Busaidi, Acting Director General, Maritime Affairs Consultant and Auditor for the International Maritime Organization, Ministry of Transport, Communication & Information Technology (MoTCIT), Talal Nabhani, PDO and Nasser Al Behlani, respectively, and will culminate in the Nasser Behlani Youth Excellence Awards.

In its bid to honor outstanding youth for their contributions to create a positive impact in the field of engineering, the Nasser Behlani Youth Excellence Awards will award a top student in his/her final year or post-graduate candidate for the category “Outstanding Student in the Field of Material, Corrosion & Integrity” and a professional with a four-year experience in material, corrosion and integrity for the category “Outstanding Young Material, Corrosion & Integrity Engineer.”

The first day of the event will feature six workshops presented by top representatives from Petroleum Development Oman (PDO), Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), HoD, ESAB, Colington, Sonatest Ltd., Sohar Port & Free Zone and Hempel, Energy Middle East Oil & Gas.

The two-day conference will feature sessions revolving around the key themes: Corrosion Control and Management, Asset Integrity Management, Big Data Analytics-Corrosion Modelling, Surface Preparation and Coatings, Failure Analysis and Remote Inspections: Use of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning plus case studies. Leadership panel sessions are focused on “Integrating Corrosion Decisions into an Organizational Management System” and “Proactive Approach to Corrosion.” A pool of esteemed panelists includes representatives from OQ, BP Oman, Schlumberger, PDO, Port of Sohar, Petronas Group and MoTCIT.

Parallel to the workshop and conference sessions is the exhibition, which will showcase the latest anti-corrosion products, technologies and equipment from PDO, Hempel, Asian Paints, ABB, Baker Hughes, Vanguard Engineering & Oilfield Services, among others.

Oman Corrosion Conference & Exhibition is organized under the patronage of the Ministry of Transport, Communication & Information Technology and hosted by PDO.

For more information about the event, visit www.corrosionconferences.com to register for the workshops, conference and exhibition.

-Ends-

PRESS RELEASE CONTACT:

Melissa Daleja

marketing@alnimrexpo.com

Corrosion Conferences 2022-Oman Edition