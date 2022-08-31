Muscat, Oman:The enthusiastic response to the first-ever Oman Corrosion Conference and Exhibition has brought with it a positive atmosphere that promises a favorable path and future for the corrosion industry.

The highly anticipated event was opened on Monday by His Excellency Engr. Khamis Mohammed Abdullah Al Shammakhi, Undersecretary of Transport, Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology at the Grand Ballroom of the Oman Convention & Exhibition Centre.

The inauguration ceremony, which welcomed a gathering of esteemed technical experts, influential industry leaders across the corrosion sector, opened with a welcome address by Amjad Al Kharusi, AMPP Oman General Manager, followed by an opening address and keynote speeches by Salim Mahrouqi, Trustee, AMPP Oman Chapter; Taher Mohammed Khalifa Al Busaidi, Acting Director General, Maritime Affairs Consultant and Auditor for the International Maritime Organization, Ministry of Transport, Communication & Information Technology (MoTCIT), Talal Nabhani, PDO and Nasser Al Behlani, respectively. The program culminated in the Nasser Behlani Youth Excellence Awards, which honored five outstanding students for their achievements and contributions to the material, corrosion and integrity field.

In his opening address, Salim Mahrouqi said “It is inspiring to think of the many possibilities that are available to those participating in this event; the new relationships waiting to be formed; the agreements to be made; the insights that might be learned, and most importantly the difference that we can all make once the event has concluded. I would like to thank the Ministry of Transport, Communication, and Information Technology for supporting the event and dedicating the needed resources to make it a reality.”

Oman Corrosion Conference centered on the most critical topics in the current scenario: Corrosion Control and Management, Asset Integrity Management, Big Data Analytics-Corrosion Modelling, Surface Preparation and Coatings, Failure Analysis and Remote Inspections: Use of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning with case studies. The workshops, leadership panel discussions and conference sessions featured respected technical experts from OQ, BP Oman, Petroleum Development Oman (PDO), Schlumberger, Sohar Port & Free Zone, Intertek Production & Integrity Assurance, Cortec Middle East, Petronas Research Sdn Bhd, Aqoza Technologies, among others.

The exhibition provided a powerful support to the educative sessions with the participation of top names in the industry such as PDO, Asian Paints, Hempel, Gulf Petrochemical Services & Trading, Stopaq Middle East, Compass Oil Services, to name a few.

“We are delighted to bring the corrosion community together in a powerful platform such as this to help shape the future of the industry and the advancement of a sector that has not particularly been spotlighted. All the insights and information gleaned from this event will help us better understand the impact of corrosion and how critical it is for the sectors that are affected by it. We hope to see this event continue and evolve into a much-bigger platform that encourages stronger collaborative environment. The response that we see towards this event is a sign that we are on the right track,” Amjad Kharusi remarks.

Oman Corrosion Conference & Exhibition is jointly organized by Al Nimr Expo, Raya Services and Innovative Concepts in partnership with AMPP Oman and hosted by PDO.

