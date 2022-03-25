Building A Coordinated Effort To Harness Deep Tech For Digital Transformation

DUBAI, UAE – The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation – Computer Emergency Response Team (OIC-CERT), a leading international cybersecurity platform, has started the rolling-out of the OIC-CERT 5G Security Framework Adoption at GISEC, the Middle East and Africa’s most influential and connected cybersecurity event, to ensure end-to-end cybersecurity for OIC member states. Following the OIC-CERT 5G Security Framework Workshop, which was held in Kuala Lumpur in February this year, the Middle East and North Africa leg of the roll-out begins this month with a series of similar workshops to be held in the OIC-CERT member countries starting with Dubai followed by Cairo.

Mr. Mohd Shamir Hashim, the Co-Chair of the OIC-CERT 5G Security Working Group, who also a Senior Vice President of CyberSecurity Malaysia, shared this development during his opening keynote address titled ‘OIC 5G Security Framework: Building a Coordinated Effort to Harness Deep Tech for Digital Transformation’ in the Telecom Cybersecurity track at the GISEC Global 2022. In a meeting with His Excellency Dr. Mohammed Hamad Al-Kuwaiti, the Head of Cybersecurity for the Government of the UAE, Mr. Shamir emphasised that the framework is developed to facilitate the OIC-CERT member countries in managing 5G security.

The collaboration will strive to provide best practices, guidance and promote standardisation on an open and transparent platform to accelerate the seamless, cost-effective roll out of 5G among OIC-CERT member states.

The GISEC Global 2022 is regarded as the Arab’s world largest and impactful cybersecurity event.