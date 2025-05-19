Jordan Source, a program under the Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship (MoDEE), hosted an unprecedented training event, marking the launch of a first-of-its-kind initiative to train Jordanian diplomats to become ambassadors of the Kingdom’s technology sector. This initiative is part of Jordan Source’s ongoing efforts to position Jordan as a leader in Information Technology Outsourcing (ITO), Business Processing Outsourcing (BPO), and gaming sectors on the global stage.

The first in a series, the event was held on 14th of May 2025, at The ARC in King Hussein Business Park. The one-day session was graced by His Excellency Sami Smeirat, Minister of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship, alongside select distinguished guest speakers and diplomats. This training series aims to empower diplomats to advocate and assume the role of ambassadors for the Kingdom’s talent in the technology sector around the world.

The event kicked off with a welcome speech by His Excellency Sami Smeirat. During his note, he pointed that Jordan is forging its space on the regional and global landscapes, highlighting the Kingdom’s outstanding development in the ITO, BPO, ICT, creative and gaming sectors.

The session featured three industry leaders who shared their invaluable insights with the attendees. Each of the guest speakers specializes in a specific area: Michael Orfaly, Country Senior Partner at PwC, tackled the ITO sector, whereas Wa’ed Al Hawamdeh, Managing Director – Jordan, UAE & KSA at Concentrix, brought his expertise in the BPO field. Meanwhile, Nour Khrais, Founder and CEO of Maysalward, represented the gaming industry. These industry leaders exemplified success stories with their own companies, sharing their experiences with the attendees.

Commenting on the Kingdom’s rapid development in the ICT sector, HE Sami Smeirat stated, “Jordan is carving out its place on both the regional and global stages, driven by our exceptional talent and strategic location. We have made remarkable progress across the ITO, BPO, ICT, creative industries, and gaming sectors, positioning the Kingdom as a hub of innovation and opportunity.”

He further highlighted aligning with national efforts, noting that “the launch of this diplomat training program embodies His Majesty King Abdullah II’s vision of investing in Jordanian talent as the foundation for development, and aligns with the Economic Modernization Vision, which aims to accelerate growth, strengthen the digital economy, and enhance Jordan’s global competitiveness. Through this initiative, we are empowering our diplomats to champion Jordan’s technology sector and promote the Kingdom as a regional leader in digital excellence and innovation.”

Following His Excellency’s address, Dana Darwish, Program Manager at Jordan Source, took the stage to highlight the major milestones in Jordan’s tech sector, with a particular focus on local talent, strategic location, and what makes Jordan a country of firsts in the region in the IT sector.

Two more keynotes were presented at the event by representatives from the Youth, Technology, and Jobs (YTJ) Program at MoDEE, focusing on Jordan’s advantages as a technology hub. They delved into the incentives and grants provided by the government to companies who bring their businesses to Jordan, including zero income tax, exemptions on custom duties, and no sales tax on ICT services.

It is worth noting that Jordan Source is always seeking new ways to support its mission. The diplomat training program is its latest initiative in connecting businesses, investors and entrepreneurs from across the globe with the resources they need to grow, thrive, and flourish. By cultivating its local talent as ambassadors, Jordan Source reaffirms their commitment to being ideal partners for technology and innovation.