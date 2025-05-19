Sheikha Bodour: SBA is working to ensure the 44th SIBF becomes a milestone event, spotlighting a nation that, together with the Arab world, has shaped the course of civilisation

Sharjah: Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Book Authority (SBA), emphasised that Greece, with its rich historical legacy and global cultural influence, stands as a vital pillar in the ongoing story of human creativity. She highlighted that the nation, which inspired Homer’s epic works, shaped Socratic ideals of virtue, and erected theatres that continue to ignite artistic imagination, embodies a timeless source of knowledge and enlightenment for scholars, thinkers, and writers across centuries.

Her remarks came during the signing ceremony announcing Greece as the Guest of Honour for the 44th edition of the Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF). The agreement was formalised by H.E. Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri, CEO of SBA; and H.E. Yasonas Varthalitis, Deputy Minister of Culture of the Hellenic Republic. The signing took place at the Thessaloniki International Exhibition & Congress Centre in Greece.

A place where the world’s languages and cultures come together in dialogue

Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi said: “Sharjah’s cultural journey continues to be guided by the vision of H.H. Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah. Today, the emirate carries this vision forward by embracing Greek culture. We believe flourishing civilisations are built on dialogue and exchange across geographical boundaries and Sharjah remains committed to this approach”.

She added: “Greece’s participation at the upcoming Sharjah International Book Fair is an exciting opportunity for us all to discover the shared origins of our myths and tales, and other common influences that have shaped human consciousness”.

She explained that SBA is working to ensure the 44th edition of SIBF becomes a milestone event, spotlighting a nation that, together with the Arab world, has helped shape the course of civilisation.

The Chairperson concluded: “Sharjah is reinterpreting the past as a tool for self-understanding and engagement with the broader world, and hosting Greece as our Guest of Honour is a call to heed the voices of Athens, just as we have done with those of Marrakech, Cordoba, Seoul, Rome, and other distinguished capitals at SIBF. With this, we continue to reinforce the book fair’s role as a global platform where collective memory intersects, and the world’s languages and cultures come together in dialogue.”

An evolving intellectual dialogue at every edition of SIBF

Commenting on the agreement, H.E. Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri, CEO of SBA, said: “In line with His Highness’s vision to champion global cultural exchange, hosting Greece as Guest of Honour at SIBF 2025 adds to the fair’s distinguished record of international partnerships. It presents a unique opportunity to engage with one of the world’s most influential civilisations, whose legacy continues to shape human thought. Each edition of the fair seeks to open new cultural horizons and foster meaningful intellectual exchange rooted in diversity.”

Al Ameri added: “SIBF has grown from a cultural event into a global hub for publishing and literary innovation, attracting publishers and thought leaders worldwide. Guided by Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi’s leadership, it has become a versatile knowledge platform that connects readers with authors, enriches the publishing industry, and reaffirms Sharjah’s status among the world’s leading international book fairs.”

The cultural pathway between Greece and the UAE further enriched

H.E. Yasonas Varthalitis, Deputy Minister of Culture of Greece, noted during the signing ceremony: “We meet today in a spirit of friendship and collaboration that has long defined the relationship between Greece and the UAE. Our presence in Sharjah stems from the dedicated efforts of the Minister of Culture, who has worked to forge a strong foundation for cooperation and a vibrant cultural exchange linking Greece and the UAE. This path is enriched through language, literature, poetry, publications, events, exhibitions and a wide range of cultural initiatives.”

He added: “Our cultural cooperation with SIBF deepens the bond between our nations and peoples. We are curating a rich and engaging programme that showcases the depth of Greek literary and publishing talent, in line with Greece’s broader vision of openness, development and expanding global engagement. We deeply thank SBA for its productive collaboration and look forward to building on this dynamic and inspiring partnership.”

The best of Greek culture, literature, art and gastronomy at SIBF 2025

As Guest of Honour at the 44th SIBF, Greece will present a diverse programme of cultural and literary events highlighting its heritage's depth and richness. The line-up will span classical philosophy, theatre, poetry, contemporary literature, and visual arts. It will also host leading Greek authors, intellectuals, and publishers, as well as music and art performances inspired by Greek traditions. Educational segments will also spotlight major milestones in Greek cultural history and its enduring contributions to human civilisation.