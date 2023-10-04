Check out Expo’s mid-term kids’ camp and World Teachers’ Day offers for educators

Get waste aware with composting workshops and sustainable food tasting at Terra

DUBAI – Please see below details of this month’s news and events at Expo City Dubai. For more information or interview requests, the press office (press.office@expocity.ae) is happy to assist.

Preparations to host the COP28 climate summit are underway and will involve a number of temporary changes to Expo City Dubai that may affect Expo City’s appearance and the operation of some of its attractions. Please check Expo City’s social media channels for the latest information.

Celebrate World Teachers’ Day

5 and 8 October

To celebrate World Teachers' Day on 5 October, Expo City Dubai is offering teachers two complimentary Attractions Passes, which can be used on 5 or 8 October, along with a host of F&B and retail discounts. Show your teacher’s ID at the box office.

And in recognition of the pivotal role and efforts that teachers play in shaping the next generation of innovators and change-makers, Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) and Expo City Dubai’s Expo School Programme are giving teachers a free nine-month subscription to LinkedIn learning, offering 16,000 specialised courses that can be accessed from at any time and from anywhere. Memberships are limited: submit your application by clicking here.

Take a breathtaking dive into Fragile Beauty, a marine photography exhibition by Prince Hussain Aga Khan

8 October-13 December

Terra – The Sustainability Pavilion

Fragile Beauty, an exhibition featuring the work of Prince Hussain Aga Khan in collaboration with Expo City Dubai, celebrates the beauty and magic of the ocean, testifying to some of the most enthralling and surprising encounters the environmentalist and photographer has experienced under the surface. Fragile Beauty is free for visitors with a paid ticket to Terra, which is open daily from 1000-1800.

Join waste awareness workshops for World Food Day

14 October, 1300-1700

Terra – The Sustainability Pavilion

Visit World Food Day at Terra

Ahead of World Food Day (16 October), Expo City Dubai is running a programme of events at Terra to help promote awareness on food waste and advocate for access to nutritious and sustainable food for all. Across four one-hour sessions, held in partnership with The Waste Lab and plant-based café PXB, visitors can join community activities, sustainable food tasting and seminars on composting, with a 10 per cent discount on the PXB menu with proof of a Terra entry ticket.

Sign up to Expo City’s mid-term kids’ camp

16-20 October, 0900-1430

Vision Pavilion

Book your spot here

Expo City Dubai’s mid-term camp promises to make science fun with explorations into space and learnings about sustainable cities on planet Earth. Inquisitive minds aged five to 12 will also unleash their imaginations through art, craft and photography sessions that encourage bold ideas, problem solving and innovation. Early drop-offs and late pick-ups are available. One-day tickets are priced at AED135 or AED588 for the full week if purchased before 10 October (AED165/AED735 thereafter).

Experience an immersive artistic adventure at -22.7°C by Molécule

27-28 October, 2000-2200

Al Wasl Plaza

An emotional adventure, -22.7°C by French producer and artist Molécule is a compelling multi-sensory show that captures the sounds, beauty and fragility of the far north. The spectacular Al Wasl dome is the canvas to deliver this immersive soundtrack that re-connects viewers with nature while urging them to take stock of the scale of the challenges facing our planet. On 27 October, guests can enjoy an additional behind-the-scenes talk and live music experience with the man described as ‘the pioneer of nomadic electronic music’.

Enjoy ‘After Work Social’ at Alkebulan

Every Thursday, 1600-2000

Visit Alkebulan

African dining hall Alkebulan’s recently launched ‘After Work Social’ on Thursdays are perfect for early-evening catch-ups, where guests can soak up the venue’s ‘don’t worry, be happy’ spirit with food and drinks starting at just AED15. Featuring authentic cuisines spanning the African continent, well-mixed beverages and uplifting beats courtesy of an in-house DJ, this is the perfect way to decompress as the week winds down.

About Expo City Dubai

Expo City Dubai harnesses the unifying spirit of Expo 2020 Dubai and carries forward its legacy, continuing to demonstrate that by working together, we can propel human progress

An innovation-driven, people-centric city of the future and one of five hubs in the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, it is designed as a blueprint for sustainable urban planning, galvanising action on its journey to carbon neutrality

Its ecosystem supports cross-sector collaboration and provides a springboard for businesses of all sizes to scale and grow, enhancing Dubai’s position as a global centre of trade and reinforcing the UAE’s development and diversification ambitions

Its residential communities redefine urban living, exemplifying best practice in innovative, environment-friendly design with a focus on wellbeing and happiness

Packed with educational, cultural and entertainment offerings and a go-to destination for globally significant events, it celebrates human creativity and ingenuity and inspires future generations

Expo City Dubai connects businesses, government, organisations, educational establishments, residents and visitors, enabling them to work together towards a better, more equitable, more sustainable future for all

For media enquiries, please contact press.office@expocitydubai.ae

twitter.com/ExpoCityDubai

facebook.com/ExpoCityDubai

instagram.com/ExpoCityDubai

youtube.com/c/ExpoCityDubai

​​​​​​linkedin.com/company/expocitydubai/

​​​​​​​tiktok.com/@expocitydubai