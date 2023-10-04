PHOTO
- Check out Expo’s mid-term kids’ camp and World Teachers’ Day offers for educators
- Get waste aware with composting workshops and sustainable food tasting at Terra
DUBAI – Please see below details of this month’s news and events at Expo City Dubai. For more information or interview requests, the press office (press.office@expocity.ae) is happy to assist.
Preparations to host the COP28 climate summit are underway and will involve a number of temporary changes to Expo City Dubai that may affect Expo City’s appearance and the operation of some of its attractions. Please check Expo City’s social media channels for the latest information.
Celebrate World Teachers’ Day
5 and 8 October
To celebrate World Teachers' Day on 5 October, Expo City Dubai is offering teachers two complimentary Attractions Passes, which can be used on 5 or 8 October, along with a host of F&B and retail discounts. Show your teacher’s ID at the box office.
And in recognition of the pivotal role and efforts that teachers play in shaping the next generation of innovators and change-makers, Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) and Expo City Dubai’s Expo School Programme are giving teachers a free nine-month subscription to LinkedIn learning, offering 16,000 specialised courses that can be accessed from at any time and from anywhere. Memberships are limited: submit your application by clicking here.
Take a breathtaking dive into Fragile Beauty, a marine photography exhibition by Prince Hussain Aga Khan
8 October-13 December
Terra – The Sustainability Pavilion
Fragile Beauty, an exhibition featuring the work of Prince Hussain Aga Khan in collaboration with Expo City Dubai, celebrates the beauty and magic of the ocean, testifying to some of the most enthralling and surprising encounters the environmentalist and photographer has experienced under the surface. Fragile Beauty is free for visitors with a paid ticket to Terra, which is open daily from 1000-1800.
Join waste awareness workshops for World Food Day
14 October, 1300-1700
Terra – The Sustainability Pavilion
Visit World Food Day at Terra
Ahead of World Food Day (16 October), Expo City Dubai is running a programme of events at Terra to help promote awareness on food waste and advocate for access to nutritious and sustainable food for all. Across four one-hour sessions, held in partnership with The Waste Lab and plant-based café PXB, visitors can join community activities, sustainable food tasting and seminars on composting, with a 10 per cent discount on the PXB menu with proof of a Terra entry ticket.
Sign up to Expo City’s mid-term kids’ camp
16-20 October, 0900-1430
Vision Pavilion
Book your spot here
Expo City Dubai’s mid-term camp promises to make science fun with explorations into space and learnings about sustainable cities on planet Earth. Inquisitive minds aged five to 12 will also unleash their imaginations through art, craft and photography sessions that encourage bold ideas, problem solving and innovation. Early drop-offs and late pick-ups are available. One-day tickets are priced at AED135 or AED588 for the full week if purchased before 10 October (AED165/AED735 thereafter).
Experience an immersive artistic adventure at -22.7°C by Molécule
27-28 October, 2000-2200
Al Wasl Plaza
An emotional adventure, -22.7°C by French producer and artist Molécule is a compelling multi-sensory show that captures the sounds, beauty and fragility of the far north. The spectacular Al Wasl dome is the canvas to deliver this immersive soundtrack that re-connects viewers with nature while urging them to take stock of the scale of the challenges facing our planet. On 27 October, guests can enjoy an additional behind-the-scenes talk and live music experience with the man described as ‘the pioneer of nomadic electronic music’.
Enjoy ‘After Work Social’ at Alkebulan
Every Thursday, 1600-2000
Visit Alkebulan
African dining hall Alkebulan’s recently launched ‘After Work Social’ on Thursdays are perfect for early-evening catch-ups, where guests can soak up the venue’s ‘don’t worry, be happy’ spirit with food and drinks starting at just AED15. Featuring authentic cuisines spanning the African continent, well-mixed beverages and uplifting beats courtesy of an in-house DJ, this is the perfect way to decompress as the week winds down.
