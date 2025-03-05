Muscat: Oman Arab Bank (OAB) organized an exclusive workshop for brokerage firms on its digital virtual system for managing payments and investor accounts at the Muscat Stock Exchange. Recently launched as part of OAB’s suite of advanced financial services for businesses, this initiative reflects the bank’s continued investment in enhancing its digital services and staying at the forefront of global financial technology advancements.

The workshop aimed to enhance brokerage firms' understanding of this advanced technology, which improves transaction efficiency, simplifies fund management, and ensures regulatory compliance with secure and transparent financial practices.

Held in the presence of the Financial Services Authority (FSA), the event attracted broad participation from leading brokerage firms across the Sultanate of Oman. The event aligned with the Authority’s initiative to introduce electronic trading.

During the workshop, OAB’s team delivered a comprehensive presentation on the technology’s key features, highlighting its role in automating fund management, enhancing security, and improving operational efficiency. The system streamlines settlement processes, minimizes human intervention, and enables real-time tracking of client funds through dedicated virtual accounts while ensuring financial integrity and transparency through transaction monitoring.

The workshop also featured insightful discussions on the importance of adopting digital innovations in financial services.

Sulaiman Al-Hinai, Chief Wholesale Banking Officer at OAB, stated:

"By organizing this exclusive workshop, OAB reaffirms its commitment to supporting the development of the financial sector and sharing its expertise with brokerage firms. Our advanced financial solutions are among the most sophisticated globally and align with the evolving regulatory requirements of the Omani financial sector."

He explained that the workshop was designed to provide financial brokers with a comprehensive understanding of OAB’s virtual solution for fund management, account settlement automation, and seamless transaction execution through direct integration between client systems and the bank’s payment system.

He added that this technology represents a major advancement in saving time, effort, and operational costs in banking and financial transactions. It adopts the latest global, simplified, and highly efficient communication system for transmitting financial messages and transactions securely and seamlessly between clients and the bank. This innovation marks a significant leap in OAB’s business services, strengthening its support for private and public sector companies in achieving growth, success, and optimal operational efficiency.

The organization of this workshop aligns with the directives issued by the FSA and reflects the bank’s leadership in advancing the banking sector. It also supports the objectives of Oman’s Sustainability Program, which aims to develop the banking and financial sector, enhance the capital market, and strengthen their role in sustainable economic development.