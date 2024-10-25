MoUs include two partnerships to localize insulin production in Saudi Arabia, bolstering availability in the Kingdom and wider region.

Riyadh: The National Unified Procurement Company (NUPCO), Saudi Arabia’s leading procurement and logistics company for healthcare supplies, has successfully concluded its participation as a Foundation Partner in the Global Health Exhibition 2024. Alongside contributing to strategic discussions on the future of healthcare investment and innovation, NUPCO took further steps to expand into the private sector with 10 new Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs), in addition to agreements securing insulin supplies for the Kingdom and the region.

NUPCO’s CEO Fahad Al Shebel said: “Our participation in the Global Health Exhibition 2024 underscores NUPCO’s commitment to driving innovation in healthcare logistics. Through new agreements with global biopharmaceutical leaders Novo Nordisk and Sanofi, we are taking a major step in localizing the production of insulin, which is vital to Saudi Arabia and international markets. These partnerships not only enhance healthcare efficiency but also align with Vision 2030’s goals of creating a more resilient and self-sufficient healthcare ecosystem.”

NUPCO signed over 15 new MoUs at the event, including 10 with the private sector. These complement the two additional partnerships signed with Novo Nordisk and Sanofi to localize the manufacture of insulin in the Kingdom, contributing to the resilience of Saudi Arabia’s healthcare supply chain, broadening patient access, and driving national economic diversification. NUPCO’s agreements are part of its commitment to strengthening public and private sector partnerships and collaboration in areas including innovation, operational efficiency, and sustainability.

NUPCO also hosted a hackathon at the event in collaboration with the Ministry of Health, the Health Holding Company, and the National Center for Promoting Mental Health. Bringing together more than 500 teams of innovators from both Saudi Arabia and abroad, the Hackathon spurred innovative solutions to tackle six proposed mental health challenges in the workplace, at home, and across society. During the Hackathon closing ceremony, which featured speeches by His Excellency Fahad bin Abdurrahman Al-Jalajel, Saudi Minister of Health, and by the NUPCO CEO, the five winning teams received awards from the prize pool of SAR100,000.

The Global Health Exhibition 2024 is a strategic platform for over 100,000 healthcare professionals, policymakers, and industry leaders from 40 countries to engage in healthcare policy, innovation, and investment. Senior NUPCO executives, including NUPCO’s CEO, contributed their insights across multiple panel discussions, sharing their expertise on the future of healthcare logistics.

Founded in 2009, NUPCO is wholly owned by the PIF. It operates in the field of providing medical procurement, storage, and distribution services for pharmaceuticals, medical devices, and medical supplies in Saudi Arabia.