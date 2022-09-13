Singapore, China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Morocco, and Tunisia will return to BWME after missing the 2021 edition

Dubai, UAE: Beautyworld Middle East, the region’s largest trade fair for beauty, hair, fragrance, and wellbeing, is primed to continue its successful post-pandemic comeback this year with the return of many international exhibitors already confirmed. Global leaders in the beauty and personal care industries will attend the show to promote their innovative products and explore profitable expansion opportunities.

The 26th in Messe Frankfurt's annual series, this year’s event will run from October 31 to November 2 at Dubai World Trade Centre, offering visitors unrivalled access to the industry’s fastest-growing product segments, including hair, fragrance, beauty, and wellness, while businesses gather to discuss the latest trends reshaping the sector.

The number of country pavilions making their way to Dubai to participate in the region’s largest beauty and wellness sector exhibition is set to rise to 25, a considerable increase on last year’s 17. More than 60 countries are expected to exhibit at the upcoming edition of the show, with Singapore, China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Morocco, and Tunisia all confirmed after missing last year’s BWME.

“Industry leaders representing more nations than ever before have already shown great enthusiasm in the planning and preparations of their pavilions ahead of this year’s Beautyworld Middle East,” said Flyn Roberts, Show Director. “With such a wide range of products being showcased from across so many different countries and cultures, I’m convinced this year’s event will be more diverse than ever and a true insight into the global beauty industry.”

“What makes this edition even more exciting is that six nations who were absent last year are making their return and several nations have expanded their pavilion spaces, including Korea, Thailand, the USA, and Germany. Overall, it's compelling and we are looking forward to a highly successful event.”



SOS Cosmeceuticals, a company well-known for its high-quality skincare and health supplement products for common skin conditions such as acne, blemishes, pigmentation, and scars, as well as fine lines and wrinkles, is one of the exhibitors representing Singapore.

Another Singaporean exhibitor preparing to display some of its cutting-edge solutions at the event is Glamour Salon System, the professional hair care distributor with extensive experience in the professional hair sector, particularly in the field of training and education.

“We will be showcasing the professional scalp and hair care line from Follizin, which was founded in 2006 and has developed a whole line of skincare for the scalp,” said Mynn Leong at Glamour Salon System. “The goods are all manufactured in the USA and are sold in numerous nations, including Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, and China.”

Additionally, a whole host of new trends will be on show at the South Korean pavilion, which has increased by more than 300 per cent in size from 315sqm in 2021 to 1,290 sqm this year. Featuring three new organisers; the Gyeonggido Business & Science Accelerator, IBITA-KBITA, and the Korea Exhibition Company, these new exhibitors highlight the popularity of Korean Beauty or “K-beauty” products, which are highly regarded for their quality ingredients and cutting-edge formula.

Besides Korea, Thailand and the USA are also significantly increasing their space compared to last year. The Thai pavilion will be 111 per cent larger, while the US pavilion will be 210 per cent larger, ensuring both countries make their presence felt on the global stage. European representation continues to go from strength to strength with Germany (73%), Türkiye (21%), France (28%) and Spain (23%) also expanding.