Dammam - The 4th edition of the Saudi Expo Real Estate Development & Ownership “SEREDO 2026” exhibition, will be held from 4-6 May, 2026 at Addarah Halls in Dammam.

Held under the patronage of Minister of Municipalities and Housing, the event is expected to host government agencies, real estate companies, developers, investors and financial institutions, to showcase the latest residential projects and financing real estate companies, developers, bankers and investors.

The exhibition also aims to strengthen local and international partnerships, explore the many promising investment opportunities in the Eastern Province, and keep pace with its urban development.

HRH Princess Deena bint Saud bin Abdulaziz, Chairwoman of the Board of Directors of SEREDO 2026, confirmed that the exhibition will present a detailed information of the latest developments in the real estate market in the Kingdom, especially in the Eastern Province, which is witnessing a growing and diverse real estate boom.

At the same time, she praised the qualitative leaps that the real estate sector in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has witnessed in recent years, attributing this to the economic reforms and supportive legislation, which has strengthened confidence in the market and contributed to attracting local and international investors.

For his part, Abdul Rahman Al-Zahrani, CEO of the (SEREDO 2026) exhibition, indicated that the exhibition will serve as a key meeting point between real estate developers, investors, government agencies and experts in the sector, noting at the same time that the exhibition will include a display of the latest real estate projects and innovations in this field.

He stressed that the fourth edition of the exhibition comes as a continuation of the success achieved in the previous editions held in Jeddah, looking forward to achieving more successes that contribute to strengthening the role of the real estate sector in the Kingdom.

The exhibition also provides panel discussions and workshops aimed at exchanging experiences, sharing best practices, and exploring ways to address the changing challenges facing the sector.

The real estate development and ownership sector in the Kingdom is one of the fastest growing sectors in the Middle East, and its growth is expected to reach US$101.62 billion by 2029.