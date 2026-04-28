Doha, Qatar – Msheireb Museums and Sidra Medicine hosted the second session of the 2026 Science Café series on Monday, which convened leading experts who discussed neurodevelopmental conditions from the perspective of science, technology, ability and achievement under the theme “Different Abilities, Shared Futures: Disability and Success.”

Focusing on inclusive environments for children and adolescents, the session underscored the value of recognising individual capabilities and creating pathways for long-term achievement including the importance of family engagement, peer networks, and societal awareness.

The panel featured a specialised list of speakers from Sidra Medicine, in addition to clinical experts, educational researchers, and psychological specialists. They are: Dr. Hilal A. Lashuel, Executive Director of Research, Development, and Innovation at Qatar Foundation; Dr. Dena A. Al-Thani, Associate Professor at the College of Science and Engineering at Hamad Bin Khalifa University; Ms. Fatima Saeed Al Saadi, Executive Director of Al-Shafallah Center for Children with Special Needs; Dr Atif Magbool, Consultant Child and Adolescent Psychiatrist at Sidra Medicine; Dr Mohammad Telfat, Director of Clinical Services Department at Al-Shafallah Center; and Ms. Muna Al-Raeissi, Expert in Elderly and Disability Studies at the Ministry of Social Development and Family in Qatar. The panel was moderated by Ms. Hamda Al-Hitmi, the founder of Autism Parents Platform Qatar.

Abdulla Al Naama, General Manager of Msheireb Museums, said: “Msheireb Museums continue to support these essential conversations, and this ongoing collaboration with Sidra Medicine ensures that scientific advancements reach the community, helping us build an environment where every individual feels valued and understood. We view these sessions as a way to reshape perceptions and advocate for a society that welcomes all abilities.”

Dr. Sahar Da’as, Research Manager at Sidra Medicine and lead of the Science Café initiative, added:

“The Science Café series translates clinical and scientific research findings into actionable tools for the community. During this session, discussions explored the neurodevelopmental foundations of brain function and how they influence behavior, communication, and learning - grounding the conversation in cutting-edge neuroscience. We focused on the value of tailored, evidence-based approaches that build on individual strengths while addressing challenges, reinforcing a shared vision of inclusion and success. Seeing families and experts gather to discuss these advancements underlines the importance of science-led support in daily life.”

The session also highlighted innovative digital tools and assistive technologies designed to enhance accessibility, engagement, and learning outcomes for individuals with disabilities, demonstrating how technology can help bridge gaps in education and daily life. Complementing these perspectives, the event also featured vendors and partners in a separate exhibition space covering the services related to inclusive education and community-driven support systems available in Qatar.

Marking its third year, the Science Café series serves as a cornerstone of Msheireb Museums’ wider programming, enhancing the connection between scientific research and the community. In partnership with Sidra Medicine, the initiative uses open forums to share research findings in plain language, translating complex information into clear, approachable dialogue and keeping the public informed about medical advancements shaping the future of healthcare. For details on upcoming sessions, visit https://www.sidra.org/events/science-cafe/.

About Msheireb Properties

Msheireb Properties is Qatar's leading sustainable real estate developer, backed by Qatar Foundation and Qatar Investment Authority. The company has pioneered sustainable urban development in Qatar, supporting the goals of Qatar's 2030 Vision.

Its mission is to change how people think about urban living and improve their overall quality of life through innovations that encourage social interaction, respect for culture, and greater care for the environment.

The signature Msheireb Downtown Doha development is one of the smartest, most sustainable city districts globally. It employs a new approach to urban planning by combining traditional methods and modern technology to preserve Qatar's environment and cultural identity. All buildings are either Gold or Platinum LEED-certified.

Msheireb Downtown Doha is an integrated city that embraces a range of mixed-use and commercial buildings that offer a wide array of retail and business services, modern residential units, educational and cultural facilities. It is also the home to Msheireb Museums, Mandarin Oriental Doha Hotel, Al Wadi Hotel - MGallery, Park Hyatt Hotel, Msheireb Galleria, and Barahat Msheireb - the biggest open-air covered pedestrian square in the region. The city is also home to the Doha Design District (DDD), an engaging space that supports design, innovation, and cultural exchange through organised events and creative initiatives.

The company also developed Zulal Wellness Resort by Chiva-Som, the Middle East's first and largest wellness destination. Located in northern Qatar, the resort offers two distinct experiences: Zulal Serenity, a wellness haven for individuals and couples, and Zulal Discovery, a world-first wellness offering for families. The resort is pioneering in its integration of Traditional Arabic and Islamic Medicine (TAIM) with contemporary wellness practices

About Sidra Medicine

Innovating Care. Transforming Lives.

From the heart of Qatar, Sidra Medicine, is a private, not-for-profit academic healthcare and research institution for women, children, and young people.

Established by the Qatar Foundation for Education, Science, and Community Development, Sidra Medicine is committed to delivering exceptional patient and family-focused care, conducting innovative biomedical and clinical research, and providing a personalized journey of care and cure and precision medicine specifically for rare and genetic diseases.

To access our specialized healthcare or international patient services, including pediatric care, women's health, and rare disease treatment or to book a consultation at one of our private clinics, please call +974 40033333 or visit our website at http://www.sidra.org.

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