Abu Dhabi, UAE: The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA) is gearing up for its inaugural participation in the 2026 edition of Make it in the Emirates, the UAE’s national platform for driving industrial growth and transformation, taking place from 4 to 7 May at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi.

ADAFSA’s participation will highlight its role in empowering food and agri-business industries, enhancing food value chains, and promoting innovation in the agricultural and food sectors.

Hosted by the UAE Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MOIAT) and organised by ADNEC Group, a Modon company, in partnership with the UAE Ministry of Culture, Abu Dhabi Investment Office, ADNOC, and L’IMAD Holding Company, the fifth edition of Make it in the Emirates will bring together key local industrial leaders, global investors, policymakers, and government officials to accelerate the UAE’s industrial growth and foster strategic partnerships across various sectors.

Through its participation in Make it in the Emirates 2026, ADAFSA aims to drive innovation and investment in the agricultural and food sectors by showcasing a range of pioneering initiatives and projects that highlight its pivotal role in advancing Abu Dhabi’s food ecosystem.

These include the Abu Dhabi Honey Programme, set to be launched during the exhibition. The programme aims to enhance the quality of locally produced honey, support beekeepers, and boost the economic value of honey products.

The authority will also present its Smart Agriculture 4.0 platform, which highlights the shift toward advanced farming practices and connects farms to food value chains.

Additionally, ADAFSA will spotlight its strategic initiatives aimed at developing the livestock sector, including the Feed Market platform, the Camel Sector Development initiative, and dairy production value chains, as well as showcase the investment opportunities in agricultural and food-related economic activities through the Abu Dhabi Investment Office.

ADAFSA’s stand will also deliver a comprehensive demonstration of the food production journey in Abu Dhabi, from production to manufacturing, quality assurance, and export, highlighting the authority's role in empowering food and manufacturing industries and supporting the emirate's food security system.

ADAFSA's participation in Make it in the Emirates 2026 underscores its commitment to advancing industrial and food development in the UAE, boosting the competitiveness of national products, and solidifying Abu Dhabi's position as a regional hub for agricultural innovation and food industries.

It also provides a vital platform to showcase the authority's efforts in building an advanced and sustainable food system, expanding collaboration opportunities with partners and investors, and contributing to food security and the national economy.

This year’s edition of Make it in the Emirates will be the largest in the event’s history, featuring 12 strategic industrial sectors, including food, beverage, and agriculture; pharmaceuticals and medical technology; shipbuilding, maritime and boat manufacturing; metals and fabrications; advanced manufacturing, AI, and Industry 4.0; chemicals, plastics, and sustainable materials; construction and materials; machinery and equipment; electrical equipment and electronics; future energy and industrial decarbonisation; aerospace, automobile, and defence.

ADAFSA’s experts and senior executives will also participate in a series of panel discussions to highlight the authority’s role in advancing smart agriculture, ensuring food security, empowering food industries, and promoting agricultural innovation.

The discussions will also emphasise the importance of the feed market in developing the camel sector by focusing on feed system development and dairy production supply chains, as well as highlight the investment opportunities in this vital sector and present a comprehensive investor journey guide.

About Make it in the Emirates:

Make it in the Emirates (MIITE) is the UAE's annual national platform for driving industrial growth. Now in its fifth edition, MIITE convenes policymakers, industry leaders, global investors, entrepreneurs, and innovators to forge strategic partnerships, mobilise investment, and accelerate the adoption of advanced manufacturing and AI across priority sectors.

Since its inception, the platform has facilitated procurement and offtake agreements worth billions of dirhams. MIITE has driven AED 473Bn+ into the national economy through the In-Country Value (ICV) programme, while expanding access to international markets through the UAE’s Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements (CEPAs).

Hosted by MoIAT and organised by ADNEC Group, a Modon company, in strategic partnership with the UAE Ministry of Culture, the Abu Dhabi Investment Office, and ADNOC, MIITE supports the UAE's broader ambitions for economic diversification and industrial competitiveness under the “We the UAE 2031” and “UAE Centennial 2071” national visions.

For more information, visit www.moiat.gov.ae

For media enquiries, please contact: media@moiat.gov.ae

About the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT)

The Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT) of the United Arab Emirates shapes industrial policies, advances technology transformation, enhances the competitiveness of the national industrial sector, and develops the UAE’s quality infrastructure. These efforts support the growth of a sustainable and advanced industrial economy, recognising industry as a cornerstone of the national economy and security, contributing to stability, continuity, and resilience in a rapidly evolving global landscape.

Established in July 2020, the Ministry was created to empower the national industrial sector and accelerate industrial transformation across the UAE. MoIAT builds strategic partnerships and leads national initiatives that support the growth of future industries, strengthen economic resilience, and attract industrial investment.

The Ministry works to advance the objectives of the National Industry and Advanced Technology Strategy, strengthen supply chain resilience, support technology transformation and expand access to global markets. It focuses on accelerating the adoption of Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies across priority sectors, including food security, healthcare, defence, space, aerospace and digital economy.

MoIAT also enhances national In-Country Value (ICV), supports entrepreneurship, and empowers Emirati talent, contributing to the competitiveness of UAE-manufactured products in both local and international markets.

Through initiatives such as Make it in the Emirates, the National In-Country Value (ICV) Programme, and the Technology Transformation Program (TTP), MoIAT connects manufacturers, investors, startups, and entrepreneurs to offtake opportunities, financing solutions, and strategic partnerships that enable business growth, advance industrial self-sufficiency, and deliver tangible economic and social impact.

For more information, visit www.moiat.gov.ae

For media enquiries, please contact: MEDIA@moiat.gov.ae

About Modon:

Modon is an international holding company, headquartered in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, and listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX). We are at the forefront of urban innovation, creating iconic designs and experiences that continually surpass expectations. Our primary business sectors include real estate, hospitality, asset management, investments, events, and tourism. Our goal is to deliver long-term, sustainable value, laying the foundations for intelligent, connected living.

About ADNEC Group:

ADNEC Group, part of Modon Holding, is renowned for its rich legacy and diverse business operations and stands as a formidable force in global business and leisure tourism. The Group is a leader in managing and developing international strategic assets and contributes to the sustainable growth of Abu Dhabi’s economy.

ADNEC Group’s diverse business clusters span Venues, Events, F&B, Services, Tourism and Media. The Group operates the ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi, the largest event venue in the MENA region and ADNEC Centre Al Ain, as well as the Business Design Centre and ExCeL London in the United Kingdom.

Capital Events, the events management arm of ADNEC Group, is the leading organiser of some of the world’s most iconic events across strategic industry sectors, including Defence and Security, Maritime Lifestyle, Media, Food & Beverage and Technology. Through its growing portfolio, Capital Events plays a crucial role in supporting Abu Dhabi to achieve its growth objectives as a global hub for business and leisure tourism.

ADNEC Group’s Services cluster includes its subsidiary Capital 360 Event Experiences, which provides distinguished event experiences to its clients and stakeholders. The Group also launched Capital Protocol in 2023, which provides a specialised VIP protocol service which is operated by its Service cluster.

ADNEC Group F&B cluster consists of Capital Catering and Royal Catering Services, which caters to numerous sectors including aviation, healthcare, defence, energy, business and industry, and event venues.

Tourism 365, the Group’s tourism arm, delivers tailored tourism services and operates Capital Holidays, a fast-growing tour operator with a global footprint across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, the UK and Germany.

Additionally, twofour54, a key player in Abu Dhabi’s sustainable media and film industry, is part of ADNEC Group’s diversified portfolio, further reinforcing its role in advancing the emirate’s creative economy.

Recognised internationally for its commitment to excellence, innovation, and sustainability, ADNEC Group has garnered numerous awards, solidifying its status as a leader in the industry.

For media enquiries, please contact: ADNEC@Apcoworldwide.com