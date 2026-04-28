Takhteet has announced its joining of the strategic partner network of the Qemma Card program, in a qualitative step that reflects a forward-looking approach toward building a fully integrated business ecosystem that delivers real and sustainable value to entrepreneurs and companies in the United Arab Emirates. The Qemma Card is the first of its kind globally, bringing together a comprehensive suite of professional services designed to support social media entrepreneurs and content creators across the country.

This announcement comes as part of a carefully planned expansion of the card’s strategic partnerships network, which also includes Sultan Al Hosani Legal Consultancy, SCS Capital Financial Group, and Estirdad Debt Collection. This move enhances the integration of services offered to beneficiaries within a unified framework that keeps pace with the rapidly evolving business environment and equips companies with advanced tools for more accurate and sustainable decision-making.

In this context, Takhteet emphasized that the partnership aligns with its vision to empower companies and commercial licenses owned by social media entrepreneurs by providing access to integrated professional services. These services aim to establish a more efficient and flexible business environment, built on the synergy between legal, financial, and tax solutions.

Takhteet explained that its inclusion in this ecosystem enables Qemma Card holders to benefit from advanced advisory services, including tax planning, ensuring compliance with commercial and financial regulations, and delivering practical solutions that support business sustainability and growth in a fast-changing economic landscape.

This expansion of services comes in parallel with the rapid regulatory developments taking place in the UAE, particularly the integration of content creators into a media ecosystem that aligns with the broader economic and tax framework.

Takhteet noted that these transformations reflect the maturity of the country’s economic environment and its transition toward a more professional and regulated model. This shift calls for the presence of specialized partners to support both individuals and companies in achieving full compliance efficiently and with clarity.

As part of this role, Takhteet announced the launch of specialized support packages for content creators under its partnership with the Qemma Card. These packages include a full waiver of professional fees for advisory services, aiming to empower creators to understand their legal and tax obligations and manage their businesses on sound foundations without imposing additional financial burdens, in recognition of their media contributions.

This initiative falls under the umbrella of the Qemma Card, the first and exclusive program of its kind globally for influencers and social media pioneers. It represents an integrated platform that brings together leading professional service providers within a unified system designed to empower content creators and transform their activities into structured and sustainable business models.

This effort runs parallel to the work of the Social Media Pioneers Association, a leading Arab incubator focused on developing and empowering content creators and enhancing their role as an influential economic force within the digital economy. This reflects a strategic shift in the role of digital media from mere entertainment to a powerful tool for development and impact creation. The initiative is led by Abdulla Al Shehhi, Chairman of the Association, who is driving an advanced vision aimed at positioning content creators within the economic ecosystem through more mature and sustainable business models in a fast-paced competitive environment.

In this regard, Tarek Khalil, Vice President of Business Development at Takhteet, stated:

“We believe that effective partnerships are built on real value, and that access to knowledge and expertise is a fundamental pillar for the growth of any business ecosystem. From this perspective, we look forward to this collaboration serving as a practical platform to support emerging talents and enable them to achieve a positive and sustainable impact.”

This collaboration reflects a shared vision to redefine the concept of support services for the business sector by delivering integrated solutions grounded in quality and specialization. It contributes to empowering entrepreneurs to achieve sustainable growth based on strong and well-studied foundations.

Takhteet reaffirmed its commitment to continuously developing its services and strengthening its presence through impactful strategic partnerships, reinforcing its role as a trusted partner in supporting the growth of companies and content creators, and enabling them to realize their full potential within a dynamic, innovation-driven, and well-regulated economy.