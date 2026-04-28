Dubai, UAE: OMODA & JAECOO has announced a major global milestone at the 19th Beijing International Auto Show, with cumulative sales surpassing 1 million units in just three years since its global debut. Marking the brand’s third anniversary, this achievement positions OMODA & JAECOO among the fastest-growing automotive brands worldwide.

At Auto Show 2026, the company further underlined its innovation-led approach with the global showcase of the OMODA 4 and OMODA 7, highlighting a strong product pipeline and reinforcing its positioning as a youth-focused, technology-driven brand gaining traction across key markets, including the UAE.

Within a short span of operations in the UAE, OMODA & JAECOO has established a solid market presence, supported by a growing retail network of six showrooms across the country, including two in Abu Dhabi and one each in Dubai, Sharjah, Fujairah, and Ras Al Khaimah. One more showroom in Dubai will open doors soon. The expansion reflects increasing consumer confidence in the brand’s design-led, technology-driven portfolio.

Since its launch in 2023, OMODA & JAECOO has rapidly expanded into 69 international markets, supported by over 1,300 dealerships worldwide. This pace of growth demonstrates strong global demand and distribution capability, with several models achieving notable performance across international markets. With an ambitious target of reaching 1 million annual sales by 2027, the brand is positioning itself as a leading global challenger in the automotive sector.

Behind this rapid rise is a strong commitment to a user-centric development philosophy. Ahead of each model launch, OMODA & JAECOO conducts extensive global research, including thousands of consumer surveys and direct engagement initiatives such as online interactions and exclusive “angel customer” workshops. This approach enables the brand to translate real-world insights into advanced product design and technology solutions tailored to evolving customer needs.

The dual-model showcase at the Beijing Auto Show highlights the brand’s diversified strategy, combining design excellence with next-generation innovation. OMODA 7 serves as a design flagship, featuring bold, avant-garde styling and a strong connection to global fashion platforms such as London and Madrid Fashion Weeks. Powered by the Super Hybrid System (SHS), it offers a compelling balance of performance and fuel efficiency—key considerations for UAE consumers.

Meanwhile, the newly unveiled OMODA 4 introduces a futuristic “cyber-mecha” design, tailored for young, tech-savvy urban drivers. It features an advanced AI Cabin, enabling intelligent voice interaction, emotional recognition, and enhanced navigation and infotainment, delivering a highly connected driving experience.

Further strengthening its portfolio, the introduction of the OMODA 4 ULTRA performance variant highlights the brand’s focus on delivering enhanced power and driving dynamics, appealing to both lifestyle-oriented users and performance enthusiasts.

OMODA & JAECOO’s latest developments align closely with evolving automotive trends in the UAE, where demand is rising for stylish SUVs, fuel-efficient hybrid technologies, and intelligent driving features. The brand’s offering is well suited to young professionals and urban families seeking a balance of innovation, design, and practicality.

Building on its one-million-unit milestone, OMODA & JAECOO is now entering its next growth phase, targeting annual global sales of 1 million units by 2027. With continued investment in advanced technologies and global expansion, the brand is set to further strengthen its presence in strategic markets such as the UAE.

About OMODA & JAECOO

OMODA & JAECOO is a next-generation automotive brand under Chery International, committed to reshaping the future of intelligent and sustainable mobility. With a design philosophy rooted in innovation, personalization, and co-creation, the brand caters to global consumers who seek individuality, connectivity, and freedom.

OMODA focuses on futuristic, tech-forward urban vehicles, while JAECOO specializes in premium, off-road-inspired SUVs that harmonize rugged performance with refined aesthetics. Together, OMODA & JAECOO is pioneering a new global ecosystem of lifestyle mobility, offering smart, safe, and stylish solutions for modern explorers.