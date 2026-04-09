Dubai, UAE – Marsa Boulevard has launched Mena W Feena (From Us, For Us), a community-led initiative that champions local business, amplifies homegrown voices, and builds a stronger ecosystem from within.

At a time when connections feel more important than ever, Mena W Feena highlights the little moments that bring people together. By encouraging visitors to engage more closely with local brands, the initiative supports greater visibility and meaningful interaction for businesses within Marsa Boulevard. The experience comes to life through each brand’s unique interpretation.

Mena W Feena unfolds through simple touchpoints that encourage visitors to take notice, and support local businesses. Bringing the campaign to life are a number of homegrown Emirati brands including FYND, Knot, and Curly House, each contributing to the narrative through their distinct identity and presence within the destination.

The campaign was officially launched through a much-anticipated daily banner drop moment at Marsa Boulevard, accompanied by a specially curated song by Aisha Al Tamimi, brought to life through the voice of Abdulla Alshehhi, adding an emotional and cultural layer to the experience.

At its core, Mena W Feena reflects Marsa Boulevard’s community, celebrating the local businesses and people that define it, while serving as an invitation to revisit, rediscover, and be part of what the destination represents.

Contact

For more information, please contact:

Weber Shandwick – alfuttaim@webershandwick.com

About Marsa Boulevard

Marsa Boulevard is a seasonal lifestyle destination set along the waterfront at Dubai Creek. Curated to bring together dining, culture, and entertainment, it offers visitors an open-air space to explore diverse culinary pop-ups, creative showcases, and family-friendly activities. By featuring local, regional, and international talent, Marsa Boulevard celebrates Dubai’s role as a hub for cultural exchange and innovation, creating memorable experiences for residents and tourists alike.