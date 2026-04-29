Doha, Qatar – Qatar Career Development Center (QCDC), founded by Qatar Foundation, participated in the 2026 APCDA Conference, organized by the Asia Pacific Career Development Association (APCDA), which was held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, from 27 to 30 April 2026 under the theme “Inclusive Career Development in Global Transitions,” where the center presented QCDC’s integrated approach to inclusive career development.

Saad Abdulla Al-Kharji, Executive Director, headed QCDC’s delegation at the conference, where he and Alanood Gamal, Career Programs and Services Officer, delivered a presentation titled “QCDC’s Integrated Career Development and Readiness Initiatives for Persons with Disabilities.” Through this participation, the center shared with an international audience its experience in designing structured, partnership-based pathways that support persons with disabilities from early awareness and preparation through to workplace integration and continued follow-up.

APCDA 2026 convened leading researchers, practitioners, and institutional leaders from across the Asia-Pacific region and beyond to exchange knowledge and practical models for advancing more responsive and inclusive career development systems.

During the conference, QCDC highlighted how inclusive career development can be embedded within a broader ecosystem approach that brings together schools, employers, government entities, families, and practitioners to create meaningful pathways into education, training, and employment for individuals of all abilities.

Commenting on the participation, Mr. Al-Kharji said: “Our participation in APCDA 2026 was an important opportunity to present a model that reflects both QCDC’s practical experience and Qatar’s broader commitment to inclusive human capital development. We believe that sharing national experiences on international platforms is essential to underscore Qatar’s growing leadership in advancing career development as a strategic national priority.”

QCDC’s participation reflected its ongoing commitment to engaging with leading international platforms in the field of career development, both to contribute to global dialogue and to showcase Qatar’s growing experience in building more connected, inclusive, and future-oriented career development systems. It also formed part of the center’s wider efforts to highlight national initiatives that align education, workforce readiness, and human capital development, while reinforcing Qatar’s position as an emerging contributor to regional and international discussions in this field.

Qatar Career Development Center

Qatar Career Development Center, founded by Qatar Foundation, aims to help the youth, particularly but not restrictedly students, across all Qatar’s education system’s tracks and stages, including the youth with special needs, to identify and fulfil their education and career goals. The center offers them high quality bespoke career development programs, services and activities, seeking to mobilize, educate and support them on how best to make and implement sound career decisions and plans, grow and develop professionally, and achieve their life goals in such ways that best contribute to Qatar’s development and prosperity.

In addition to the youth, Qatar Career Development Center targets a diverse group of individual and organizational stakeholders collectively referred to as the influencers of youth. This group primarily includes career practitioners and human capital professionals, academic advisors and administrators, parents and policy makers. The center engages them in various initiatives, projects and programs whose purpose is to educate, empower and support them in relation to their highly vital role as shapers and even definers of the youth’s future.

To learn more about Qatar Career Development Center's initiatives and programs, please visit the website: www.qcdc.org.qa

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For any media inquiries, please contact: qcdc@qf.org.qa