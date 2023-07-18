Muscat – In line with its commitment to creating value for its customers, National Bank of Oman’s (NBO) recently held Global Economic Outlook event for its corporate clientele at the bank’s headquarters. As part of NBO’s comprehensive Corporate Banking proposition, aimed at ensuring customers’ long-term financial well-being, this unique experience included a panel discussion led by Giridhar Varadachari, General Manager and Chief Financial and Operating Officer at NBO, and featured Anatoliy Shal, a macroeconomics expert from JP Morgan. Mr. Shal shared valuable insights on the economic outlook and its regional impact during this interactive event.

Mohammed Yahya Al Jabri, Assistant General Manager and Head of Global Transaction Banking at NBO, said, “Gaining a comprehensive understanding of the global economic landscape is important for businesses to achieve long-term financial success. At NBO, we are committed to equipping our corporate customers with valuable insights on global macroeconomics trends, enabling them to make well-informed decisions.”

“In the face of recent interest rate hikes, customers are encountering new challenges. However, NBO's cash and liquidity management solutions provide instruments for managing corporates cash flows, helping to manage foreign exchange risk and improve overall liquidity management by facilitating easier access to funds. This helps businesses gain better insights into their liquidity position and optimize their financial and cash management strategies,” Al Jabri added.

NBO provides a wide range of corporate banking services to businesses of all sizes, including working capital financing, cash and liquidity management, transaction banking, corporate advisory, treasury services, trade services and multi-currency accounts, allowing customers to hold funds in different currencies. In addition to these services, NBO also offers a range of digital solutions to its corporate banking customers, such as Corporate Internet Banking. The award-winning platform allows users to make instant transactions, payments and transfers in local and foreign currencies, online trade, as well as other valuable features. As the world undergoes a rapid transition towards digitalization, NBO is actively empowering its customers to seamlessly shift to digital platforms by offering innovative solutions and extensive support. These measures aim to assist businesses in navigating the change effectively.

About National Bank of Oman:

NBO, the first local commercial bank in the Sultanate of Oman, was founded in 1973 and is today one of the leading banks in Oman. The Bank serves its customers in Oman through 60 Branches, more than 180 ATM/FFM/CCDMs as well as two Branches in U.A.E.

The Bank is committed to community improvement through its corporate citizenship programs and is an active supporter of a range of worthy causes in Oman, with emphasis on health and human services, civic, education, environment, youth, women, arts and culture.

